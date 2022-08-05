NASCAR Cup Series weekend schedule: TV, streaming info, odds, picks and what to watch for at Michigan

NASCAR heads to one of its fastest circuits as it returns to Michigan International Speedway for the FireKeepers Casino 400. Here’s everything you need to know for the weekend:

NASCAR Cup Series weekend schedule and how to watch

Fans in the United States can watch the race on the USA network, the USA mobile app (requires a cable or satellite subscription), the NBC Sports app and Peacock platform. Radio coverage is available on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM.

(All times ET)

Saturday, August 6

Practice: 12:35 - 1:20 p.m. (streaming on NBC Sports app)

Qualifying: 1:20 - 2:30 p.m. (streaming on NBC Sports app)

Sunday, August 7

FireKeepers Casino 400: 3 - 6 p.m. ET (USA, MRN, SiriusXM)

Top drivers and best bets for the FireKeepers Casino 400

Over at BetMGM Kyle Busch (+650) has the best odds followed by the Hendrick Motorsports duo of Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson (both +700), Ross Chastain (+750) and Denny Hamlin (+800). Larson, the last Chevrolet winner at MIS, claimed three straight Cup victories from 2016-2017 while Hamlin and Busch have both won there in the Xfinity Series.

Joe Gibbs Racing's Kyle Busch is the betting favorite to win the NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway on Sunday. (Photo by Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports)

Yahoo Sports’ Nick Bromberg suggests you can find good mid-tier value in Martin Truex Jr. (+1400) and Alex Bowman (+2200) and advises staying away from Erik Jones (+2800).

Michigan International Speedway layout, what to expect

The two-mile D-shaped oval in southeast Michigan has historically been one of the fastest tracks on the Cup Series circuit with cars topping out well over 200 mph on the run into Turn 1. It’s not banked as sharply as Talladega, Daytona, or even Atlanta (the turns are banked at 18 degrees, the frontstretch is banked 12 degrees and the backstretch is five degrees) so the field spreads out a bit more than the aforementioned superspeedways.

Since its re-paving in 2012 it has been more difficult to pass and with the new Cup car being described by drivers as incredibly aerodynamically sensitive that figures to remain the case.

Ford has won each of the last seven races at the speedway with veteran Kevin Harvick winning four of those.

Weather forecast for the FireKeepers Casino 400 weekend

It’s summer in Michigan so that means heat, humidity and thunderstorms. Despite its placement on the calendar, only one of the last five August races at Michigan have not been interrupted by rain.