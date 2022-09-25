NASCAR Cup Series underway at Texas Motor Speedway

Yahoo Entertainment

It was a historic night for the Season 24 finale of Big Brother Sunday, when Taylor Hale became the first Black woman to win the competition. Fans rejoiced when Monte Taylor won the final Head of Household competition and chose to take Taylor to the final two with him, as it became the first season that the final two houseguests were a Black man and a Black woman. However, we all pretty much knew Taylor had it in the bag following what some viewers called the "best speech in Big Brother history." As Taylor made her final plea to the jury members, she stated, "I have overcome so much in this game and I have come to understand that I am not a shield. I am a sword. I am not a victim. I am a victor. If there is one word that is going to describe the entire season, it is resiliency. If you were to ask yourself who the most resilient person of this season has been, it is me." Speaking of Big Brother history, not only was Taylor the first Black woman to win, but it was the first time in Big Brother history that the winner of the game also won "America's Favorite Houseguest," solidifying a huge $800,000 cash prize for Taylor. Taylor winning both awards was not only historic but also a huge deal particularly because she was the target of bullying and microaggressions from her fellow houseguests early on in the season. Fortunately, the mistreatment of Taylor was turned around with the formation of the Leftovers alliance. And on Sunday, her fellow HGs voted 8-1 in favor of "the face and sword of the season."