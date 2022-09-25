NASCAR Cup Series underway at Texas Motor Speedway
Watch as the NASCAR Cup Series gets underway from Texas Motor Speedway for Race 1 of the Round of 12.
Watch as the NASCAR Cup Series gets underway from Texas Motor Speedway for Race 1 of the Round of 12.
Kyle Busch said the heat made Texas Motor Speedway slick and was the reason for the No. 18's crash at Texas Motor Speedway.
Tyler Reddick survived a wild race Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway, winning for the third time this season as playoff contenders stumbled.
In a push to be greener, Apple purchased 3,600 acres of forestland in Brunswick County last decade. Seven years later, what is the land's status?
Tyler Reddick became the fourth consecutive non-Championship driver to win a Playoff race.
"I have never seen a better display of golfers and a worse display of partiers, and I am the best partier."
SJ County Sheriff tried to stop services for Hell's Angel Ralph "Sonny" Barger to be held in Stockton.
Denny Hamlin voiced his displeasure with William Byron following the NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway saying Byron was 'gonna get it'.
It was a historic night for the Season 24 finale of Big Brother Sunday, when Taylor Hale became the first Black woman to win the competition. Fans rejoiced when Monte Taylor won the final Head of Household competition and chose to take Taylor to the final two with him, as it became the first season that the final two houseguests were a Black man and a Black woman. However, we all pretty much knew Taylor had it in the bag following what some viewers called the "best speech in Big Brother history." As Taylor made her final plea to the jury members, she stated, "I have overcome so much in this game and I have come to understand that I am not a shield. I am a sword. I am not a victim. I am a victor. If there is one word that is going to describe the entire season, it is resiliency. If you were to ask yourself who the most resilient person of this season has been, it is me." Speaking of Big Brother history, not only was Taylor the first Black woman to win, but it was the first time in Big Brother history that the winner of the game also won "America's Favorite Houseguest," solidifying a huge $800,000 cash prize for Taylor. Taylor winning both awards was not only historic but also a huge deal particularly because she was the target of bullying and microaggressions from her fellow houseguests early on in the season. Fortunately, the mistreatment of Taylor was turned around with the formation of the Leftovers alliance. And on Sunday, her fellow HGs voted 8-1 in favor of "the face and sword of the season."
Relive the NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway that saw several playoff drivers have trouble and Denny Hamlin and William Byron go at it. Don't miss anything in this week's NASCAR Cup Series Race Rewind.
Officials ordered the Seahawks and Falcons to clear the field during the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game at Lumen Field in Seattle and it appears that a drone flying near the stadium is the cause for the delay. According to the Fox broadcast, an unlicensed drone has been seen in the airspace around the stadium [more]
NASA is holding off on a decision on whether or not to rollback Artemis I to the Vehicle Assembly Building as weather forecasts indicated more favorable conditions for a launch.
Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey had a tirade in the booth after his unit failed to get a play off before time expired in the Dolphins' win.
Four players went undefeated and six failed to earn a win at the 2022 Presidents Cup.
"Sometimes the Jumbotron shows things they probably shouldn't show, even at home."
Tiger was on the bag for Charlie's new low round.
A senior NASCAR executive said series officials did not see William Byron spin Denny Hamlin while under caution but hinted officials may still take action.
After jettisoning four drivers from the chase, the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs starts the Round of 12 at Texas Motor Speedway this weekend.
Denny Hamlin voiced his displeasure with William Byron after the NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway, saying the driver of the No. 24 was 'gonna get it'.
The Chiefs’ superstar quarterback explained the specific reason for his frustration, which was caught on camera short before the halftime break.
After the first race in the Round of 12 in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, here‘s a brief look at the playoff picture. There are two races left in the Round of 12 — at Talladega Superspeedway and the Charlotte Motor Speedway road course. WINNER Tyler Reddick continued the trend of non-playoff drivers winning playoff […]