NASCAR Cup Series underway at Kansas Speedway
Watch as Christopher Bell and Tyler Reddick lead the field to green at Kansas Speedway for the Advent Health 400 NASCAR Cup Series race.
Watch as Christopher Bell and Tyler Reddick lead the field to green at Kansas Speedway for the Advent Health 400 NASCAR Cup Series race.
The all-time list of NASCAR Cup Series winners starts with Richard Petty (200 wins) and includes more than 60 drivers who won just a single time at NASCAR’s top level. Below is the list of all-time winners, in order, in the NASCAR Cup Series. Last update: After Race 13 of 2022 season (Kansas Speedway) Active […]
Which channels have NASCAR programming this week? We answer that and give the weekly NASCAR television listings here in the NASCAR TV schedule. Note: All times are ET. MORE: How to find FS1 | Get FOX Sports App | Watch on USA Network | Get the NBC Sports App | Watch on Peacock | FloRacing […]
Watch as Daniel Suárez spins and makes contact with the wall at Kansas Speedway, bringing out the yellow flag.
NASCAR fans react to AdventHealth 400 race
TV schedule, starting lineup and more for the NASCAR race this weekend at Kansas Speedway.
Kurt Busch gave Jordan Brand a victory in its first race as a sponsor after the veteran driver won NASCAR's race at Kansas Speedway on Sunday.
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — In an event fraught with pit-road mistakes and mechanical issues, Kurt Busch ran an impeccable race. In an intensely competitive run to the finish of Sunday‘s AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway, Busch nosed past leader Kyle Larson at the finish line on Lap 259 of 267 and completed the pass two […]
An experimental helicopter went up in flames while on the ground at Cranland Airport in Hanson on Friday morning, a fire official said.
Estimated Size of market USD 74250 million by 2028 with growth of CAGR of 6.9%Pune, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Contract Research Organization (CRO) Services Market report delivers a complete overview of key components like drivers, limitations, historic and current trends, technical development, and future growth. Research report contains company analysis, size, share, revenue and sales of the company, current advancements. Contract Research Organization (CRO) Services market analysis also
Autoweek's Racing on TV Listings for May 16-22
A look at how the company was able to offset inflationary pressure with price increases
The couple have known each other for 15 years and plan to marry on July 9.
Some drivers saw their race change after suffering a flat left rear tire at Kansas. Also, Denny Hamlin relates to Bubba Wallace's frustration with pit crew.
Here's the complete 2022 NCAA softball tournament bracket if you'd like to see the path Ohio State must travel. #GoBucks
The Nets tried to sign James Harden to a three-year, $161,141,718 max contract extension in October.
The Savannah Bananas have thrown out every boring baseball rule, attracting thousands of fans. This is why Banana Ball has MLB's attention.
The NFL wasn’t happy that the Lions moved quickly to pick Aidan Hutchinson with the second overall pick in this year’s draft, but head coach Dan Campbell said he wasn’t concerned with that opinion because the team wasn’t going to go through the motions of “the whole dog-and-pony show” that is the first round of [more]
When a reporter labeled Steph Curry a two-way player during a press conference, the two-time NBA MVP had the best reaction.
Giannis Antetokounmpo shares what he told Jayson Tatum during a moment the two shared following an incredible seven-game series between the Celtics and Bucks.
Kyrie Irving - who has a decision to make next month on whether to opt-in to the final year of his Brooklyn contract - sat down for the latest "I Am Athlete" episode. He lifted the lid on a host of topics, including saying the Cavaliers would've ...