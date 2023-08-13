NASCAR Cup Series: TV channel, streaming info, qualifying results, news, weather, best bets and more for the Indy road race
NASCAR shares the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course with the IndyCar series this weekend
The NASCAR Cup series stages its annual double-header with the IndyCar series this weekend, with both running on venerable Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s road course.
In two events since joining the Cup calendar, the Indy road course has been as predictable as summer weather in the Midwest. It’s safe to expect more of the same this weekend with four available playoff spots to be decided with three races remaining in the regular season and a bevy of road course ringers in the field.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Verizon 200 at The Brickyard:
Verizon 200 starting grid
Daniel Suárez (99), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
Tyler Reddick (45), 23XI Racing Toyota
Chase Elliott (9), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Michael McDowell (34), Front Row Motorsports Ford
Kyle Busch (8), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Kyle Larson (5), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Christopher Bell (20), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Shane van Gisbergen (91), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
Alex Bowman (48), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Ty Gibbs (54), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Brodie Kostecki (33), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Martin Truex Jr. (19), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Chase Briscoe (14), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Corey LaJoie (7), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Justin Haley (31), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Ryan Blaney (12), Team Penske Ford
Chris Buescher (17), RFK Racing Ford
Joey Logano (22), Team Penske Ford
Bubba Wallace (23), 23XI Racing Toyota
Austin Cindric (2), Team Penske Ford
Ross Chastain (1), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
Brad Keselowski (6), RFK Racing Ford
Todd Gilliland (38), Front Row Motorsports Ford
Harrison Burton (21), Wood Brothers Racing Ford
Denny Hamlin (11), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
A.J. Allmendinger (16), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Austin Dillon (3), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Kamui Kobayashi (67), 23XI Racing Toyota
Andy Lally (51), Rick Ware Racing Ford
Ryan Preece (41), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Jenson Button (15), Rick Ware Racing Ford
Josh Bilicki (78), Live Fast Motorsports Ford
Aric Almirola (10), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47), JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
Ty Dillon (77), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Erik Jones (43), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet
Mike Rockenfeller (42), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet
Kevin Harvick (4), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
William Byron (24), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Verizon 200 TV/Streaming schedule
All times Eastern
Saturday
11:35 a.m. - 12:35 p.m.: Practice (NBC Sports app)
12:35 p.m. - 1:45 p.m.: Qualifying (NBC Sports app)
Sunday
2:30 p.m. - 6 p.m.: Verizon 200 (NBC, NBC Sports app)
Verizon 200 details
Track: Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course (14-turn, 2.43-mile clockwise hybrid racing facility)
Length: 82 laps for just under 200 miles
Last year’s winner: Tyler Reddick (8), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Top drivers and best bets for the Verizon 200
Road racing requires quite a different skill set than the ovals that make up the majority of the schedule and as such, just four drivers who excel at it enter the weekend at better than 10-to-1 odds according to BetMGM.
Best odds to win
Martin Truex Jr. +500
Tyler Reddick +525
Chase Elliott +700
Shane van Gisbergen +850
Truex has five road course wins in his 17 seasons, including one earlier this season at Sonoma. Reddick has won three times on road courses in the past two seasons, including this event a year ago. Elliott rattled off seven road course wins from 2018-2021, and van Gisbergen won in his debut at the Chicago street race earlier this season.
Yahoo Sports’ Nick Bromberg wrote earlier in the week on the odds and suggests good mid-tier value can be found in 2021 Indy road course winner A.J. Allmendinger (+1400) and Chris Buescher (+2000) who has won the last two races on the trot.
William Byron barred from qualifying
NASCAR parked William Byron's No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet for Saturday's qualifying session after it failed inspection three times. The issue was with the right front fender. In addition to starting at the back of the field for the race, Byron's crew chief Tyler Jones is out for the weekend and Byron will have to serve a drive-through.
Noah Gragson out at LMC
Five days after NASCAR and Legacy Motor Club both suspended Noah Gragson indefinitely, the team released the driver of the No. 42 Chevrolet. Last week Gragson liked a meme on Instagram mocking the 2020 death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody.
Accomplished endurance car veteran Mike Rockenfeller will drive the No. 42 car this weekend and next weekend at Watkins Glen — another road course.
Shane van Gisbergen leads list of road course ringers
Last month van Gisbergen became the first driver in 60 years to win his debut Cup Series event when he was victorious in the Chicago street race and he's back in the third Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet entry.
Van Gisbergen's fellow Supercar competitor Brodie Kostecki will drive in a one-off role for a third Richard Childress Racing entry (the No. 33). F1 2009 world champion Jenson Button will make his third Cup start in the No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford. Andy Lally will make his 43rd Cup Series start in the No. 51 Rick Ware entry. Kamui Kobayshi, who started 75 F1 races from 2009-2014, will drive a third 23XI Racing entry (the No. 67).
NASCAR Cup Series playoff bubble
With Buescher’s back-to-back wins over the past two weeks, at least one driver who has not won in 2023 will be among the playoff field. Here’s what the playoff bubble looks like:
Driver – points ahead of/behind 16th place
Kevin Harvick – +180
Brad Keselowski – +168
Bubba Wallace – +58
Ty Gibbs – +3
—
Michael McDowell – -3
Daniel Suárez – -5
A.J. Allmendinger – -24
Alex Bowman – -44
Weather for the Verizon 200
The forecast calls for warm temperatures in the mid-to-upper 80s and a more than likely chance of rain on Saturday and Sunday. Thunderstorms are forecast for Saturday’s Cup series qualifying and IndyCar race, while there’s a 66% chance of rain for Sunday’s Cup race.