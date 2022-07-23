NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at Pocono

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Chris Estrada
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Denny Hamlin
    Denny Hamlin
    NASCAR driver
  • Kyle Busch
    Kyle Busch
    American racing driver and team owner
  • Kyle Larson
    Kyle Larson
    American racing driver
  • Chase Elliott
    Chase Elliott
    American stock car racing driver

Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch will lead the field to green in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway.

MORE: NASCAR Cup Series at Pocono – Starting Lineup

Hamlin won the pole with a lap of 169.991 miles per hour in the final round of qualifying on Saturday afternoon.

Another set of teammates, Hendrick Motorsports’ Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson, will line up behind them in Row 2.

Pre-race coverage begins Sunday at 2 p.m. ET on USA Network, leading up to race coverage starting at 3 p.m. ET.

Read More About NASCAR

Denny Hamlin claims Cup Series pole position at Pocono Pocono Truck results: Chandler Smith wins regular season finale Sunday Pocono Cup race: Start time, TV info, weather

NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup at Pocono originally appeared on NBCSports.com

Recommended Stories