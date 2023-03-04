Las Vegas Cup starting lineup: Joey Logano wins pole

Joey Logano turned a lap at 186.053 miles per hour Saturday to win the pole position for Sunday’s Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The pole is the 27th of Logano’s career.

Second place was Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron, who ran 185.153.

Following in the top five were Ryan Blaney, Ty Gibbs and Kyle Busch.

Josh Berry, substituting for the injured Chase Elliott, qualified 32nd.

