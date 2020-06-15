NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race Fan Vote open now

With the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race set for July 15 at Bristol Motor Speedway, the All-Star Race Fan Vote opened on Monday.

Fans can participate by visiting here and voting for their favorite driver. You can only vote for one eligible NASCAR driver per submission and you may only submit one ballot per day per each unique email address.

Here are the drivers eligible for the Fan Vote: Quin Houff, Austin Dillon, Tyler Reddick, Aric Almirola, Ty Dillon, Clint Bowyer, Brennan Poole, Chris Buescher, Matt DiBenedetto, William Byron, Reed Sorenson, Corey LaJoie, Michael McDowell, David Ragan, Ryan Preece, John Hunter Nemechek, Cole Custer, Bubba Wallace, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chad Finchum, Joey Gase, B.J. McLeod, JJ Yeley, Brendan Gaughan, Timmy Hill, Ross Chastain, Christopher Bell and Daniel Suarez.

RELATED: All-Star Race moving from Charlotte to Bristol this year

Drivers are eligible for the Fan Vote by having attempted to qualify for the 2020 Daytona 500. Should a Fan Vote candidate win a 2020 NASCAR Cup Series race before the All-Star Race — Talladega, the Pocono doubleheader, Indianapolis and Kentucky stand as the five opportunities left — that driver is automatically in the field.

Should a driver win a stage in the NASCAR Open qualifying race ahead of the All-Star Race then that driver will be locked into the field and not eligible to be the Fan Vote winner. A driver must finish the NASCAR Open with their respective vehicle in a raceable condition at the time called as determined by the NASCAR Cup Series Managing Director in order to win the Fan Vote.

One Fan Vote winner has gone on to win the All-Star Race in the event‘s history: Kasey Kahne in 2008.

Fifteen drivers are already locked into the All-Star Race by virtue of wins in 2019 and 2020 (to date) as well as a past win in the All-Star Race and will not be eligible for the Fan Vote. Those drivers are: Kurt Busch, Brad Keselowski, Kevin Harvick, Ryan Newman, Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin, Ryan Blaney, Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr., Erik Jones, Joey Logano, Jimmie Johnson, Alex Bowman, Justin Haley and Matt Kenseth.

Voting will end at noon ET on Tuesday, July 14.