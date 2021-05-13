NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race Fan Vote open now

With the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race set for June 13 at Texas Motor Speedway, the All-Star Race Fan Vote opened Thursday.

Fans can participate by visiting here and voting for their favorite driver. You can only vote for one eligible NASCAR driver per submission, and you may only submit one ballot per day per each unique email address. Sharing your vote on Twitter and Facebook adds a bonus entry for each, for a total of four submissions for your favorite driver per day.

Here are the drivers eligible for the Fan Vote: Aric Almirola, Anthony Alfredo, Chris Buescher, Josh Bilicki, Chase Briscoe, Ross Chastain, Austin Cindric, Matt DiBenedetto, Joey Gase, Timmy Hill, Quin Houff, Erik Jones, Corey LaJoie, BJ McLeod, Ryan Preece, Tyler Reddick, Garrett Smithley, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Daniel Suarez, Bubba Wallace and Cody Ware.

Drivers are eligible for the Fan Vote by having attempted to qualify for the 2021 Daytona 500. Should a Fan Vote candidate win a 2021 NASCAR Cup Series race before the All-Star Race — Dover International Speedway, Circuit of the Americas, the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway and Sonoma Raceway stand as the four opportunities left — that driver is automatically in the field.

Should a driver win a stage in the NASCAR Open qualifying race before the All-Star Race then that driver will be locked into the field and not eligible to be the Fan Vote winner. A driver must finish the NASCAR Open with his respective vehicle in a raceable condition at the time called as determined by the NASCAR Cup Series Managing Director in order to win the Fan Vote.

One Fan Vote winner has gone on to win the All-Star Race in the event‘s history: Kasey Kahne in 2008.

Seventeen drivers are already locked into the All-Star Race. The criteria for eligibility includes NASCAR Cup Series race winners in 2020-21 and full-time drivers who are either past All-Star winners or past Cup Series champions. Those drivers are: Alex Bowman, Austin Dillon, Brad Keselowski, Chase Elliott, Cole Custer, Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano, Kevin Harvick, Kurt Busch, Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr., Ryan Blaney, William Byron, Michael McDowell, Christopher Bell, Kyle Larson and Ryan Newman.

Voting will end at noon ET on Friday, June 11.