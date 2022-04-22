NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Fan Vote now open

The 2022 NASCAR All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway is set for May 22, and the All-Star Fan Vote is now open.

Fans can vote here to send their favorite drivers into the All-Star field if they haven’t yet qualified. You can only vote for one eligible NASCAR driver per submission, and you may only submit one ballot per day per each unique email address. Sharing your vote on Twitter and Facebook adds a bonus entry for each, for a total of four submissions for your favorite driver per day.

RELATED: Bookmark, vote daily

The drivers currently eligible for the Fan Vote are: Austin Dillon, Corey LaJoie, Tyler Reddick, Chris Buescher, Harrison Burton, Justin Haley, Todd Gilliland, Cole Custer, Ty Dillon, Erik Jones, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Cody Ware, Landon Cassill, BJ McLeod and Daniel Suárez.

Drivers are eligible for the Fan Vote by having attempted to qualify for the 2022 Daytona 500. If a Fan Vote candidate wins a NASCAR Cup Series race before the All-Star Race — Talladega Superspeedway, Dover Motor Speedway, Darlington Raceway and Kansas Speedway stand as the four opportunities left — that driver is automatically in the All-Star field.

RELATED: History of All-Star Fan Vote winners

If a driver wins a stage in the NASCAR Open qualifying race before the All-Star Race, that driver will be locked into the field and is not eligible to be the Fan Vote winner. A driver must finish the NASCAR Open with his respective vehicle in a raceable condition at the time called as determined by the NASCAR Cup Series Managing Director in order to win the Fan Vote.

Voting will close at noon ET on May 20.