NASCAR Cup Series at Sonoma: Entry list, TV schedule for Sunday's race

The NASCAR Cup Series returns to road course racing on Sunday at Sonoma Raceway.

Recent Cup Series road course racing has centered around Tyler Reddick, Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson, with AJ Allmendinger always capable to win while turning left and right. Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. has also earned some strong results at Sonoma as of late, and Busch is coming off his third win of the season at Gateway last weekend. A fourth win would match Busch's combined win total from his final three seasons at Joe Gibbs Racing.

Elliott is back in the No. 9 car after serving a one-race suspension for intentionally wrecking Denny Hamlin at Charlotte. He is still playoff eligible but almost surely will need a win to make the playoffs. Elliott has led laps and contended in the last three Sonoma races, but he has never won at the California track.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Noah Gragson will miss Sunday's race, Legacy Motor Club announced earlier this week, with concussion-like symptoms after a hard crash at Gateway last Sunday. Truck Series veteran Grant Enfinger will race in the No. 42 Chevrolet.

After Sonoma, the series gets a weekend off before the June 25 race at Nashville Superspeedway and a shift of TV partners from FOX to NBC.

LAST WEEK: Kyle Busch hangs tough on late restarts to win NASCAR race near St. Louis in OT

Here's what you need to know about Sunday's race:

NASCAR Cup Series at Sonoma schedule

Green Flag Time: 2:30 p.m. CT on Sunday, June 11

Advertisement

Track: Sonoma Raceway (1.99 mile road course) in Sonoma, California

Qualifying: 5 p.m. CT qualifying on Saturday (on FOX Sports 2)

Length: 110 laps, 218.9 miles

Stages: 25 laps, 30 laps, 55 laps

TV coverage: FOX

Radio: PRN (102.5 FM in Nashville)

Streaming: FOX Sports app (subscription required); MRN.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required)

Xfinity Series this week: DoorDash 250 (79 laps, 156.95 miles) at Sonoma Raceway, 7 p.m. CT Saturday on FOX Sports 1

Truck Series this week: OFF

Toyota/Save Mart 350 entry list

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Kevin Harvick, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford

Corey Lajoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Josh Berry, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Aric Almirola, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Andy Lally, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Chris Buescher, No. 17 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford

Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Justin Haley, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Grant Enfinger, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Todd Gilliland, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Ty Dillon, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Josh Bilicki, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet

Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: NASCAR Sonoma: Entry list, TV schedule for Sunday's Cup Series race