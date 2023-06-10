NASCAR Cup Series at Sonoma: Entry list, TV schedule for Sunday's race
The NASCAR Cup Series returns to road course racing on Sunday at Sonoma Raceway.
Recent Cup Series road course racing has centered around Tyler Reddick, Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson, with AJ Allmendinger always capable to win while turning left and right. Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. has also earned some strong results at Sonoma as of late, and Busch is coming off his third win of the season at Gateway last weekend. A fourth win would match Busch's combined win total from his final three seasons at Joe Gibbs Racing.
Elliott is back in the No. 9 car after serving a one-race suspension for intentionally wrecking Denny Hamlin at Charlotte. He is still playoff eligible but almost surely will need a win to make the playoffs. Elliott has led laps and contended in the last three Sonoma races, but he has never won at the California track.
Noah Gragson will miss Sunday's race, Legacy Motor Club announced earlier this week, with concussion-like symptoms after a hard crash at Gateway last Sunday. Truck Series veteran Grant Enfinger will race in the No. 42 Chevrolet.
After Sonoma, the series gets a weekend off before the June 25 race at Nashville Superspeedway and a shift of TV partners from FOX to NBC.
Here's what you need to know about Sunday's race:
NASCAR Cup Series at Sonoma schedule
Green Flag Time: 2:30 p.m. CT on Sunday, June 11
Track: Sonoma Raceway (1.99 mile road course) in Sonoma, California
Qualifying: 5 p.m. CT qualifying on Saturday (on FOX Sports 2)
Length: 110 laps, 218.9 miles
Stages: 25 laps, 30 laps, 55 laps
TV coverage: FOX
Radio: PRN (102.5 FM in Nashville)
Streaming: FOX Sports app (subscription required); MRN.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required)
Xfinity Series this week: DoorDash 250 (79 laps, 156.95 miles) at Sonoma Raceway, 7 p.m. CT Saturday on FOX Sports 1
Truck Series this week: OFF
Toyota/Save Mart 350 entry list
Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Kevin Harvick, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford
Corey Lajoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Josh Berry, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Aric Almirola, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Andy Lally, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford
AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Chris Buescher, No. 17 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford
Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Justin Haley, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Grant Enfinger, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet
Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet
Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Todd Gilliland, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Ty Dillon, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Josh Bilicki, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet
Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
