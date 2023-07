NASCAR Cup Series schedule 2023: Dates and locations for all 36 races

NASCAR celebrates its 75th year of competition

Joey Logano won his second NASCAR Cup Series championship in 2022. (Photo by Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.

February

Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum

Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

Feb. 5, 8 p.m. ET (Fox)

Winner: Martin Truex Jr.

Daytona 500

Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Florida

Feb. 19, 4:30 p.m. ET (Fox)

Winner: Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Pala Casino 400

Auto Club Speedway, Fontana, California

Feb 26, 3:30 p.m. ET (Fox)

Winner: Kyle Busch

March

Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

March 5, 3:30 p.m. ET (Fox)

Winner: William Byron

United Rentals Work United 500

Phoenix International Raceway, Avondale, Arizona

March 12, 3:30 p.m. ET (Fox)

Winner: William Byron

Ambetter Health 400

Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Georgia

March 19, 3 p.m. ET (Fox)

Winner: Joey Logano

EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix

Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas

March 26, 3:30 p.m. ET (Fox)

Winner: Tyler Reddick

April

Toyota Owners 400

Richmond Raceway, Virginia

April 2, 3:30 p.m. ET (FS1)

Winner: Kyle Larson

Food City Dirt Race

Bristol Motor Speedway, Tennessee

April 9, 7 p.m. ET (Fox)

Winner: Christopher Bell

NOCO 400

Martinsville Speedway, Ridgeway, Virginia

April 16, 3 p.m. ET (FS1)

Winner: Kyle Larson

GEICO 500

Talladega Superspeedway, Alabama

April 23, 3 p.m. ET (Fox)

Winner: Kyle Busch

May

Würth 400

Dover Motor Speedway, Delaware

May 1, Noon ET (FS1) – Delayed by rain

Winner: Martin Truex Jr.

AdventHealth 400

Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kansas

May 7, 3 p.m. ET (FS1)

Winner: Denny Hamlin

Goodyear 400

Darlington Raceway, South Carolina

May 14, 3 p.m. ET (FS1)

Winner: William Byron

NASCAR All-Star Race

North Wilkesboro Speedway, North Carolina

May 21, 8 p.m. ET (FS1)

Winner: Kyle Larson

Coca-Cola 600

Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, North Carolina

May 29, 3 p.m. ET (Fox) – Delayed by rain

Winner: Ryan Blaney

June

Enjoy Illinois 300 presented by TicketSmarter

World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, Madison, Illinois

June 4, 3:30 p.m. ET (FS1)

Winner: Kyle Busch

Toyota / Save Mart 350

Sonoma Raceway, California

June 11, 3:30 p.m. ET (Fox)

Winner: Martin Truex Jr.

Ally 400

Nashville Superspeedway

June 25, 7 p.m. ET (NBC)

Winner: Ross Chastain

July

Grant Park 220

Chicago Street Circuit

July 2, 5 p.m. ET (NBC)

Winner: Shane van Gisbergen

Shane van Gisbergen won the inaugural NASCAR street race in Chicago in his Cup Series debut. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Quaker State 400 available at Walmart

Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Georgia

July 9, 7 p.m. ET (USA)

Winner: William Byron

Crayon 301

New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Loudon, New Hampshire

July 17, noon ET (USA) — Delayed by rain

Winner: Martin Truex Jr.

Highpoint.com 400

Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pennsylvania

July 23, 2:30 p.m. ET (USA)

Winner: Denny Hamlin

Cook Out 400

Richmond Raceway, Virginia

July 30, 3 p.m. ET (USA)

2022 winner: Kevin Harvick

August

Firekeepers Casino 400

Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Michigan

Aug. 6, 2:30 p.m. ET (USA)

2022 winner: Kevin Harvick

Verizon 200 at the Brickyard

Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, Speedway, Indiana

Aug. 13, 2:30 p.m. ET (NBC)

2022 winner: Tyler Reddick

Go Bowling at the Glen

Watkins Glen International, New York

Aug. 20, 3 p.m. ET (USA)

2022 winner: Kyle Larson

Coke Zero Sugar 400

Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Florida

Aug. 26, 7 p.m. ET (NBC)

2022 winner: Austin Dillon

September

PLAYOFFS ROUND OF 16

Cook Out Southern 500

Darlington Raceway, South Carolina

Sept. 3, 6 p.m. ET (USA)

2022 winner: Erik Jones

Hollywood Casino 400 Presented by Barstool Sportsbook

Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kansas

Sept. 10, 3 p.m. ET (USA)

2022 winner: Bubba Wallace

Bass Pro Shops Night Race

Bristol Motor Speedway, Tennessee

Sept. 16, 7:30 p.m. ET, (USA)

2022 winner: Chris Buescher

PLAYOFFS ROUND OF 12

AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400

Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas

Sept. 24, 3:30 p.m. ET (USA)

2022 winner: Tyler Reddick

October

YellaWood 500

Talladega Superspeedway, Alabama

Oct. 1, 2 p.m. ET (NBC)

2022 winner: Chase Elliott

Bank of America ROVAL 400

Charlotte Motor Speedway road course, Concord, North Carolina

Oct. 8, 2 p.m. ET (NBC)

2022 winner: Christopher Bell

PLAYOFFS ROUND OF 8

South Point 400

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Oct. 15, 2:30 p.m. ET (NBC)

2022 winner: Joey Logano

NASCAR Cup Series Race at Homestead-Miami

Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead, Florida

Oct. 22, 2:30 p.m. ET (NBC)

2022 winner: Kyle Larson

Xfinity 500

Martinsville Speedway, Ridgeway, Virginia

Oct. 29, 2 p.m. ET (NBC)

2022 winner: Christopher Bell

November

CHAMPIONSHIP 4

NASCAR Cup Series Championship

Phoenix International Raceway, Avondale, Arizona

Nov. 5, 3 p.m. ET (NBC)

2022 winner: Joey Logano