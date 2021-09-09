NASCAR Cup Series Round of 12 clinching scenarios at Richmond

Joe Gibbs Racing‘s Denny Hamlin snapped a 31-race winless streak last weekend at Darlington Raceway, taking the trophy for the first NASCAR Playoffs race of 2021. With the victory came the spoils and, in this instance, Hamlin is the only driver to clinch a spot in the Round of 12 with his victory. Now the series heads to Richmond Raceway this weekend for the Federated Auto Parts 400 Salute to First Responders (Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN/NBC Sports App, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) with 11 spots still up for grabs.

Already Clinched

The following driver has clinched a spot in the 12-driver field of the next round: Denny Hamlin.

Can Clinch Via Points

If there is a repeat win by a previous Round of 16 winner (Denny Hamlin) or a win by a non-playoff driver, the following drivers could clinch by being 56 points above the 11th winless driver (in the playoffs) in the standings.

— Kyle Larson: Would clinch with 18 points if Denny Hamlin or Martin Truex Jr. wins, 19 points if Kurt Busch wins, 20 points if Ryan Blaney, Joey Logano or Kevin Harvick wins, 21 points if Brad Keselowski wins, 22 points if Christopher Bell, Chase Elliott or Aric Almirola wins.

— Martin Truex Jr., Kurt Busch, Ryan Blaney, Joey Logano, Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski, Christopher Bell, Chase Elliott and Aric Almirola: Could only clinch with help.

If there is a new winner from Tyler Reddick or another winless driver lower in the standings but still eligible to advance to the next round, the following drivers could clinch by being 56 points above the 10th winless (in the playoffs) driver in the standings.

— Kyle Larson: Would clinch with 22 points.

— Martin Truex Jr., Kurt Busch, Ryan Blaney, Joey Logano, Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski, Christopher Bell, Chase Elliott and Aric Almirola: Could only clinch with help.

Can Clinch Via Win

The following drivers would clinch on their win alone: Kyle Larson, Martin Truex Jr., Kurt Busch, Ryan Blaney, Joey Logano, Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski, Christopher Bell, Chase Elliott, Aric Almirola, Tyler Reddick, Alex Bowman, Kyle Busch, William Byron or Michael McDowell.