NASCAR Cup Series at Richmond: Starting lineup, TV schedule for Sunday's race

Nick Gray, Nashville Tennessean
·3 min read

Is it too soon to say that the NASCAR Cup Series hierarchy is changing?

Ross Chastain, Tyler Reddick and Alex Bowman have been up front and contending for victories throughout the first 20% of the season, while Joe Gibbs Racing and Penske have been very up and down.

At the least, six races have produced six different winners. It seems like this space is used earlier and earlier to think about the playoffs each season, but consider that among the drivers without a winner so far in 2022 include: Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney, Joey Logano, Martin Truex Jr., Aric Almirola, Reddick, Kyle Busch, Kurt Busch, Kevin Harvick, Denny Hamlin and Christopher Bell.

That's 11 drivers for 10 spots, without considering that midpack drivers like Daniel Suarez and Bubba Wallace could win a race before the playoffs. Some really, really good race teams will be left out of the playoffs come September.

DRAMA: NASCAR must reveal Brad Keselowski's massive infraction

Here's what you need to know about Sunday's race:

NASCAR Cup Series at Richmond schedule

Green Flag Time: 2:30 p.m. Sunday

Track: Richmond Raceway (0.75 mile oval) in Richmond, Virginia

Length: 400 laps, 300 miles

Stages: 70 laps, 160 laps, 170 laps

TV coverage: FOX

Radio: MRN (102.5-FM in Nashville)

Streaming: FOX Sports app (subscription required); MRN.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required)

Practice and qualifying: 9:30 a.m. CT Saturday practice on FS1, 10:15 a.m. CT Saturday qualifying on FS1

Xfinity Series this week: ToyotaCare 250 (250 laps, 187.5 miles) at Richmond Raceway, 12:30 p.m. CT Saturday on FOX Sports 1 and MRN

Truck Series this week: OFF

Toyota Owners 400 starting lineup

Row 1

1. Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

2. William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Row 2

3. Kyle Busch, No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

4. Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Row 3

5. Erik Jones, No. 43 Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet

6. Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Row 4

7. Kevin Harvick, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

8. Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Row 5

9. Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

10. Aric Almirola, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Row 6

11. Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

12. Cole Custer, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Row 7

13. Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

14. Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Toyota

Row 8

15. Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

16. Tyler Reddick, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Row 9

17. Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

18. Chris Buescher, No. 17 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford

Row 10

19. Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford

20. Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

Row 11

21. Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

22. Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

Row 12

23. Landon Cassill, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

24. Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

Row 13

25. Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

26. AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Row 14

27. Kurt Busch, No. 45 23XI Racing Chevrolet

28. Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Row 15

29. Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

30. Ty Dillon, No. 42 Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet

Row 16

31. Corey Lajoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

32. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

Row 17

33. Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

34. BJ McLeod, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Ford

Row 18

35. JJ Yeley, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

36. Justin Haley, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Row 19

37. Greg Biffle, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: NASCAR Cup Series at Richmond: Starting lineup, TV schedule for Sunday's race

