NASCAR Cup Series at Richmond: Starting lineup, TV schedule for Sunday's race
Is it too soon to say that the NASCAR Cup Series hierarchy is changing?
Ross Chastain, Tyler Reddick and Alex Bowman have been up front and contending for victories throughout the first 20% of the season, while Joe Gibbs Racing and Penske have been very up and down.
At the least, six races have produced six different winners. It seems like this space is used earlier and earlier to think about the playoffs each season, but consider that among the drivers without a winner so far in 2022 include: Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney, Joey Logano, Martin Truex Jr., Aric Almirola, Reddick, Kyle Busch, Kurt Busch, Kevin Harvick, Denny Hamlin and Christopher Bell.
That's 11 drivers for 10 spots, without considering that midpack drivers like Daniel Suarez and Bubba Wallace could win a race before the playoffs. Some really, really good race teams will be left out of the playoffs come September.
Here's what you need to know about Sunday's race:
NASCAR Cup Series at Richmond schedule
Green Flag Time: 2:30 p.m. Sunday
Track: Richmond Raceway (0.75 mile oval) in Richmond, Virginia
Length: 400 laps, 300 miles
Stages: 70 laps, 160 laps, 170 laps
TV coverage: FOX
Radio: MRN (102.5-FM in Nashville)
Streaming: FOX Sports app (subscription required); MRN.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required)
Practice and qualifying: 9:30 a.m. CT Saturday practice on FS1, 10:15 a.m. CT Saturday qualifying on FS1
Xfinity Series this week: ToyotaCare 250 (250 laps, 187.5 miles) at Richmond Raceway, 12:30 p.m. CT Saturday on FOX Sports 1 and MRN
Truck Series this week: OFF
Toyota Owners 400 starting lineup
Row 1
1. Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
2. William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Row 2
3. Kyle Busch, No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
4. Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Row 3
5. Erik Jones, No. 43 Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet
6. Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Row 4
7. Kevin Harvick, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
8. Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
Row 5
9. Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
10. Aric Almirola, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Row 6
11. Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
12. Cole Custer, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Row 7
13. Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
14. Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Toyota
Row 8
15. Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
16. Tyler Reddick, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Row 9
17. Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
18. Chris Buescher, No. 17 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford
Row 10
19. Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford
20. Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
Row 11
21. Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
22. Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
Row 12
23. Landon Cassill, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
24. Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
Row 13
25. Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
26. AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Row 14
27. Kurt Busch, No. 45 23XI Racing Chevrolet
28. Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Row 15
29. Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
30. Ty Dillon, No. 42 Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet
Row 16
31. Corey Lajoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
32. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
Row 17
33. Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
34. BJ McLeod, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Ford
Row 18
35. JJ Yeley, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
36. Justin Haley, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Row 19
37. Greg Biffle, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet
