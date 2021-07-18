NASCAR Cup Series resumes after rain delay at New Hampshire

Reuters

India's Anirban Lahiri gave himself a timely boost with a season's best tied-for-third finish at the Barbasol Championship on Sunday and hopes to carry that momentum into Tokyo where he will be chasing his country's first Olympic golf medal. Lahiri ended the week one stroke behind the playoff duo of eventual champion Seamus Power and J.T. Poston after shooting rounds of 68, 67, 68 and 65 at the Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville. "I think all week, I've played a little better than the scores I've shot," the former Asia number one told the PGA Tour after securing his tour card for the next season.