NASCAR Cup Series results: William Byron wins at Phoenix

NASCAR Cup Series United Rentals Work United 500

William Byron took the lead in overtime and won Sunday’s 312-mile NASCAR Cup Series race at Phoenix Raceway.

Byron led 59 of the race’s first 60 laps before falling behind Hendrick Motorsports teammate Kyle Larson.

Kevin Harvick took the lead in the final stage and appeared on his way to victory before late-race cautions gave Byron a chance to regain first.

The win was Byron’s second straight.

