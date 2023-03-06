NASCAR Cup Series results: William Byron wins at Las Vegas

William Byron outran Hendrick Motorsports teammate Kyle Larson in overtime to win Sunday’s 400-mile Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Byron was a dominant force throughout the race but lost the lead to Larson in the final stage. Larson’s march to the win was stopped with four laps to go when Aric Alimirola crashed, causing a caution and sending the race into overtime.

Byron started the overtime in second to Martin Truex Jr. but easily passed Truex for the win.

Hendrick cars finished one-two-three as Larson and Alex Bowman followed Byron across the line.

