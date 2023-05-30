NASCAR Cup Series results: Ryan Blaney wins at Charlotte
CONCORD, N.C. — Ryan Blaney outran William Byron over the final miles and through several restarts to win Monday’s 600-mile NASCAR Cup Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Blaney thus ended a 59-race winless streak and qualified for the Cup playoffs.
Following in the top five were Byron, Martin Truex Jr., Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick.
