NASCAR Cup Series results: Kevin Harvick wins at Michigan

After 65 consecutive races without a win, former champion Kevin Harvick took the lead in the final stage and won Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway.

Harvick finished 2.9 seconds in front of second-place Bubba Wallace. Following in the top five were Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney.

Harvick led 38 laps.

The win was his first since September 19, 2020 and earned him a spot on the playoff grid.

Michigan Cup results

