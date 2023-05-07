Kansas Speedway

Denny Hamlin chased Kyle Larson for mile after mile in the closing stage of Sunday’s Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway, finally bumping and passing Larson on the final lap to take the win.

Larson recovered to finish second and was followed by William Byron, Bubba Wallace and Ross Chastain.

Larson’s car was loose over the closing laps, and Hamlin cut into Larson’s lead lap after lap. He moved within striking distance on the last lap, tapped the left rear of Larson’s car and sent him into the outside wall. Hamlin sprinted to the checkered flag from there.

NASCAR Cup Series results at Kansas: Denny Hamlin wins originally appeared on NBCSports.com