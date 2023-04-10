NASCAR Cup Series results: Christopher Bell wins at Bristol

NASCAR Cup Series Food City Dirt Race

Christopher Bell outran Tyler Reddick over the closing miles and won Sunday night’s Bristol Dirt Race Cup Series event at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The race was the third on Bristol’s dirt surface. Joey Logano and Kyle Busch won the first two.

Bell led 100 laps but was chased by Reddick in the final laps. A caution on the final lap froze the field, denying Reddick a final shot at passing Bell for the win.

Bristol Cup results

