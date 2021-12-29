NASCAR Cup Series Racing returns in 53 days

Anthony Ballantoni
·7 min read
With just 53 days to go before the green flag drops for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season-opening Daytona 500, this is a brief look at 2021 driver stats and what’s ahead in the new season. Tyler Reddick and others in the NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series will be covered this week. Since many teams have yet to firm up their 2022 plans, follow NASCAR Headlines and "Player" News on this website for the latest updates. The tentative list of Cup Driver/Team lineups shown below is for those who plan on entering all events, including teams with multiple drivers splitting time in one car.

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

2021: Alex Bowman (Hendrick Motorsports #48 Chevrolet Camaro). a Tucson, Arizona native, entered all 36 NCS races. He scored four wins: Richmond (Apr 18), Dover (May 16), Pocono (Jun 26) and Martinsville (Oct 31). He also logged eight top-five and 16 top-ten finishes, had a 13.7 average start, a 15.1 average finish and led 161 laps. Bowman earned a spot in the 2021 NCS Playoffs Round of 16. He advanced to the Round of 12 but was eliminated from the Playoffs before the Round of 8. Bowman earned closed out the season 14th in the NCS driver standings.
2022: After signing a two-year extension with Hendrick Motorsports, Bowman will be behind the wheel of the #48 Camaro through the 2023 season. Ally Financial sponsorship has also extended for two more years. Greg Ives will continue as crew chief for the team.

2021: Tyler Reddick (Richard Childress Racing #8 Chevrolet Camaro), a Corning, California native, entered all 36 NCS races. He scored three top-five and 16 top-ten finishes, had a 15.4 average start, a 15.0 average finish and led 43 laps. His best finishes were 2nd place at Homestead-Miami (Feb 28) and Charlotte Road Course (Oct 10). Reddick earned a spot in the 2021 NCS Playoffs Round of 16 by finishing 15th in the point standings at the end of the “regular” season. He failed to advance to the Round of 12. Reddick did well as a non-playoff competitor and earned enough points to close out the season two spots higher at 13th in the overall standings.
2022: The return to RCR’s #8 will mark Tyler Reddick’s third season in NASCAR’s top series under the direction of Randall Burnett, crew chief for the Chevrolet team.

NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

2021: Ryan Sieg (RSS Racing #39 Ford Mustang), a Tucker, Georgia native, entered all 33 NXS races. He scored two top-fives (5th place at Talladega-Apr 24 and Kansas-Oct 23), seven top-tens, had a 17.7 average start, an 18.6 average finish and led 33 laps. Sieg closed out the season 14th in the NXS driver standings.
2022: Sieg will return to his family-owned Mustang for another season. Kevin Starland continues as crew chief. CMR Roofing announced that they will also return as the #39’s full-time primary sponsor for the third year. New for 2022: RSS has hired Parker Retzlaff to pilot a newly-added second car to compete as Ryan’s teammate in at least 10 Xfinity races. Car number and other details will be announced soon.

2021: Ty Gibbs (Joe Gibbs Racing #54 Toyota Supra), a Charlotte, North Carolina native, entered 18 of the 33 NXS races. He scored four wins (Daytona Road Course-Feb 20, Charlotte-May 29, Watkins Glen-Aug 7 and Kansas-Oct 23), nine top-fives, 10 top-tens, had an average start of 11.3, an average finish of 10.0 and led 244 laps. Gibbs closed out the season 13th in the NXS driver standings. He also dominated in the 2021 ARCA Menards Series. Driving his grandfather’s #18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota in all 20 AMS races, Gibbs won 10 races, scored 19 top-tens, had an average start of 2.0, an average finish of 3.0 and won the 2021 AMS Championship.
2022: Ty Gibbs’ 2022 season not firm yet but Interstate Batteries has already announced primary sponsorship for him in three races driving one of JGR’s NXS cars. He will also probably attempt to defend his ARCA Menards championship as well.

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NTS)

2021: Austin Wayne Self (AM Racing #22 Chevrolet Silverado), an Austin, Texas native, entered all 22 NTS races. He scored four top-tens, had a 17.0 average start and a 17.6 average finish. His best finish was 8th place in the September 24th race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Self closed out the season ranked 14th in the NTS driver standings.
2022: Self has piloted the family-owned #22 truck full-time for the past six seasons. Unless something changes in the next couple of weeks, he will return for another one.

2021: Derek Kraus (McAnally-Hilgemann Racing #19 Toyota Tundra), a Stratford, Wisconsin native, entered all 22 NTS races. He scored one top-five at July 9 at the Knoxville (Iowa) Raceway, logged four top-tens, had a 16.0 average start, a 19.7 average finish and led 58 laps. Kraus closed out season ranked 13th in the NTS driver standings.
2022: MHR is operating from a GMS Racing building this season. With this alliance, they will switch from Toyota Tundras to Chevrolet Silverados in 2022. MHR also expanded to a two-truck operation adding Colby Howard as driver of the yet to be numbered new Silverado. Looks like Kraus will be returning to the #19 truck but MHR is still negotiating his contract at this time.

2022 Tentative NCS Series Team Chart

Car

Driver

Owner

Crew Chief

Sponsor

1 Chevy

Ross Chastain

Trackhouse Racing

Phil Surgen

To Be Announced

2 Ford

Austin Cindric R

Team Penske

Jeremy Bullins

Menards, Discount Tire

3 Chevy

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

Justin Alexander

To Be Announced

4 Ford

Kevin Harvick

Stewart-Haas Racing

Rodney Childers

GearWrench

5 Chevy

Kyle Larson

Hendrick Motorsports

Cliff Daniels

HendrickCars.com

6 Ford

Brad Keselowski

RFK Racing

Matt McCall

Violet Defense, Fastenal

7 Chevy

Corey LaJoie

Spire Motorsports

Ryan Sparks

To Be Announced

8 Chevy

Tyler Reddick

Richard Childress Racing

Randall Burdett

To Be Announced

9 Chevy

Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

Alan Gustafson

NAPA Auto Parts, Adrenaline Shoc, Kelley Blue Book, Hooters, Llumar

10 Ford

Aric Almirola

Stewart-Haas Racing

Mike Bugarewics

To Be Announced

11 Toyota

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

Chris Gabehart

FedEx

12 Ford

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

Jonathan Hassler

Advance Auto Part, BodyArmour, Menards, DEX Imaging, Discount Tire

14 Ford

Chase Briscoe

Stewart-Haas Racing

John Klausmeier

To Be Announced

15 Ford

To Be Announced

Rick Ware Racing

Pat Tryson

To Be Announced

16 Chevy

AJ Allmendinger

Kaulig Racing

Matt Swiderski

To Be Announced

16 Chevy

Noah Gragson

Kaulig Racing

Matt Swiderski

To Be Announced

16 Chevy

Daniel Hemric

Kaulig Racing

Matt Swiderski

To Be Announced

17 Ford

Chris Buescher

RFK Racing

Scott Graves

Fastenal, Castrol, Fifth Third Bank, Violet Defense

18 Toyota

Kyle Busch

Joe Gibbs Racing

Ben Beshore

M&Ms, Skittles, Pedigree, Interstate Batteries, Sports Clips, STANLEY

19 Toyota

Martin Truex Jr.

Joe Gibbs Racing

James Small

To Be Announced

20 Toyota

Christopher Bell

Joe Gibbs Racing

Adam Stevens

To Be Announced

21 Ford

Harrison Burton R

Wood Brothers Racing

Brian Wilson

Motorcraft/Quick Lane, Menards

22 Ford

Joey Logano

Team Penske

Paul Wolfe

To Be Announced

23 Toyota

Bubba Wallace

23XI Racing

Bootie Barker

McDonald's, Wheaties

24 Chevy

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

Rudy Fugle

Axalta, Liberty University, Valvoline

31 Chevy

Justin Haley

Kaulig Racing

To Be Announced

To Be Announced

34 Ford

Michael McDowell

Front Row Motorsports

To Be Announced

To Be Announced

38 Ford

Todd Gilliland R

Front Row Motorsports

Seth Barbour

To Be Announced

41 Ford

Cole Custer

Stewart-Haas Racing

Mike Shiplett

Haas Automation / HaasTooling.com

42 Chevy

Ty Dillon

Petty GMS Motorsports

Jerame Donley

To Be Announced

43 Chevy

Erik Jones

Petty GMS Motorsports

Dave Elenz

FOCUSfactor, U.S. Air Force

45 Toyota

Kurt Busch

23XI Racing

Billy Scott

Monster Energy, McDonald's

47 Chevy

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

JTG Daugherty Racing

To Be Announced

To Be Announced

48 Chevy

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

Greg Ives

Ally Financial

52 Ford

To Be Announced

Rick Ware Racing

Jason Houghtaling

To Be Announced

53 Ford

To Be Announced

Rick Ware Racing

To Be Announced

To Be Announced

77 Chevy

To Be Announced

Spire Motorsports

To Be Announced

To Be Announced

78 Ford

BJ McLeod

Live Fast Motorsports

Frank Kerr

To Be Announced

99 Chevy

Daniel Suarez

Trackhouse Racing

Travis Mack

Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge

R - Sunoco Rookie of The Year contender

