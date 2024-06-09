NASCAR Cup Series race at Sonoma: Live updates, highlights, live leaderboard of Toyota/Save Mart 350

The NASCAR Cup Series race on the new repave at Sonoma Raceway for the first time in Sunday's Toyota/Save Mart 350.

Joey Logano is on the pole as he pursues his first points win of the 2024 season. Last week, his teammate Austin Cindric locked himself into the Cup playoffs with a win at Gateway.

Road racing always shakes up some of the contenders. Tyler Reddick, who starts second, is often a strong road course racer, as is Chase Elliott. AJ Allmendinger, a multi-time winner in the Cup Series on road courses, will start 11th running part-time for Kaulig Racing.

Follow along with our live race updates, with green flag set for after 2:30 p.m. CT on Sunday.

SONOMA PICKS: NASCAR Sonoma predictions 2024: Expert picks for Cup Series race at Sonoma Raceway

NASHVILLE RACE TICKETS: How to buy tickets for Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Nashville Superspeedway

NASCAR Cup Series race at Sonoma: Live updates, highlights, live leaderboard

LIVE LEADERBOARD: Full field leaderboard of NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma

Lap 20: Caution for Chase Briscoe and Joey Logano

Caution is out as Chase Briscoe spins and collects Joey Logano, who shears off the rear of Briscoe's car with the passenger's side door. Logano has damage on that door. Briscoe's rear is nearly all gone.

Logano's pit strategy has not paid off after some two green flag laps.

Trouble for Chase Briscoe, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and pole sitter Joey Logano at Sonoma! #NASCAR https://t.co/GOoNtDcpek pic.twitter.com/E5KeIbQ16m — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) June 9, 2024

Lap 18: Joey Logano pits from the lead

Joey Logano pits under caution, but few others come in. Strategy will play a role today as it does at every road course. The first stage is 25 laps, so Logano cedes a possible playoff point to stop.

William Byron did have a puncture in a tire on his stop before the Ty Gibbs accident. Gibbs nudged the new Turn 11 wall seconds before cutting down his right-rear tire. Gibbs is already two laps down, and the hood is up on his No. 54 Toyota as the restart takes place.

Lap 15: Caution for Ty Gibbs

Ty Gibbs has a right-front tire issue and smacks the wall going through Turn 1. Caution is out.

Gibbs' right-front might have more issues than just a cut tire. His tire is bowed in. We'll see if he can continue on. Not a good start for Joe Gibbs Racing.

Lap 11: William Byron unscheduled stop after going off track

William Byron cuts through the grass and comes down pit road after complaining of tire wear issues.

Joey Logano is fending off Tyler Reddick for the lead. His margin is now measured in car lengths.

Lap 6: Joey Logano continues to lead

Joey Logano again gets a good jump on the restart and clears Tyler Reddick. Not much movement in the top five to this point.

Martin Truex Jr. spins and will fall to the back of the field.

Lap 3: Denny Hamlin is up in smoke

Denny Hamlin has some sort of major terminal issue, with smoke pouring from the tailpipes. Caution is out. It'll be a short day for the No. 11 Toyota.

Boom. Caution is out as Hamlin drops a lot of fluid on the track completing just his second lap at Sonoma. https://t.co/DqoDzqyl9i pic.twitter.com/3zvgdTaPev — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) June 9, 2024

Lap 1: Joey Logano leads at the start

Joey Logano pushes out to the lead at the green flag. It's a rather orderly start.

Joey Logano on the pole; full NASCAR Cup Series in Sonoma starting lineup

Joey Logano is on the pole for Sunday's race as he looks to secure his spot in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.

The top 10:

Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Find the full starting lineup here.

NASCAR race radio coverage: How to listen to NASCAR Cup race at Sonoma

The Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma will be aired on the radio by the Performance Racing Network. PRN has affiliates all across the country, and their feed can also be streamed on GoPRN.com and on NASCAR.com as well as the NASCAR app. The race can also be heard on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, channel 90.

NASCAR Cup Series Sonoma race TV schedule, start time

Green Flag Time: Approx. 2:30 p.m. CT on Sunday, June 9

TV coverage: FOX (coverage begins at 2 p.m. CT Sunday)

Radio: PRN (102.5 FM in Nashville)

Streaming: FUBO (free trial available); FOX Sports app (subscription required); GoPRN.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required).

The Toyota Save Mart 350 will be broadcast nationally on FOX. Streaming options for the race include the FOX Sports app and FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Recent NASCAR Cup Series winners at Sonoma

2023: Martin Truex Jr.

2022: Daniel Suarez

2021: Kyle Larson

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: NASCAR Cup Series race at Sonoma: Live updates, highlights, leaderboard