NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan delayed by rain

The NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway has been delayed by inclement weather.

The FireKeepers Casino 400 (USA Network, NBC Sports App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) was scheduled to take the green flag at 3:01 p.m. ET before rain doused the 2-mile, D-shaped oval in Brooklyn, Michigan. NASCAR is targeting 4:05 p.m. ET to begin pre-race ceremonies.

Toyota dominated Saturday‘s practice and qualifying sessions, culminating in Bubba Wallace‘s first career Busch Light Pole Award. The No. 23 Toyota for 23XI Racing will lead the field to the green flag alongside Joe Gibbs Racing‘s Christopher Bell.

Ryan Blaney is the defending race winner at Michigan but rolls off from the 24th position on Sunday.

