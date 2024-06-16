NASCAR Cup Series race at Iowa: Live updates, highlights, live leaderboard of Iowa Corn 350

The NASCAR Cup Series races on Iowa Speedway for the first time in Sunday's Iowa Corn 350.

A combination of a partial repave and the newness of the track on the Cup schedule creates an intriguing challenge for the drivers and teams. Tire wear was an issue during Friday's practice and Saturday's Xfinity Series race.

Kyle Larson is the pole sitter and is looking to win two races in a row after last week's win at Sonoma.

Follow along with our live race updates, with green flag set for after 6 p.m. CT on Sunday.

Kyle Larson on the pole; full NASCAR Cup Series in Iowa starting lineup

The top 10:

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford Josh Berry, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

NASCAR race radio coverage: How to listen to NASCAR Cup race at Iowa

The Iowa Corn 350 at Iowa will be aired on the radio by the Motor Racing Network. MRN has affiliates all across the country, and their feed can also be streamed on MRN.com and on NASCAR.com as well as the NASCAR app. The race can also be heard on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, channel 90.

NASCAR Cup Series Iowa race TV schedule, start time

Green Flag Time: Approx. 6 p.m. CT on Sunday, June 16

TV coverage: USA Network (coverage begins at 5:30 p.m. CT Sunday)

Radio: MRN (102.5 FM in Nashville)

Streaming: FUBO (free trial available); NBC Sports app (subscription required); MRN.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required).

The Iowa Corn 350 will be broadcast nationally on USA Network. Streaming options for the race include the NBC Sports app and FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Recent NASCAR Cup Series winners at Iowa

First Cup Series race at Iowa Speedway

