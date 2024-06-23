NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire: Live updates, highlights, live leaderboard of USA TODAY 301

New Hampshire Motor Speedway hosts the NASCAR Cup Series on Sunday for the USA TODAY 301.

Sunday's race could be impacted by rain, though the current National Weather Service forecast calls for lesser chances earlier in the race before increasing chances for precipitation after 4 p.m.

It's the lone trip for the Cup Series to New Hampshire this season. Chase Elliott is the pole sitter after Saturday's qualifying session was rained out.

Follow along with our live race updates, with green flag set for after 1 p.m. CT on Sunday.

Chase Elliott on the pole; full NASCAR Cup Series in New Hampshire starting lineup

Chase Elliott is on the pole for Sunday's race after Saturday's qualifying session was rained out.

The top 10:

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford Josh Berry, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Find the full starting lineup here.

NASCAR race radio coverage: How to listen to NASCAR Cup race at New Hampshire

The USA TODAY 301 at New Hampshire will be aired on the radio by the Performance Racing Network. PRN has affiliates all across the country, and their feed can also be streamed on GoPRN.com and on NASCAR.com as well as the NASCAR app. The race can also be heard on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, channel 90.

NASCAR Cup Series New Hampshire race TV schedule, start time

Green Flag Time: Approx. 1:05 p.m. CT on Sunday, June 23

TV coverage: USA Network (coverage begins at 1 p.m. CT Sunday, watch FREE on Fubo)

Radio: PRN (102.5 FM in Nashville)

Streaming: FUBO (free trial available); NBC Sports app (subscription required); GoPRN.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required).

The USA TODAY 301 will be broadcast nationally on USA Network. Streaming options for the race include the NBC Sports app and FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Recent NASCAR Cup Series winners at New Hampshire

2023: Martin Truex Jr.

2022: Christopher Bell

2021: Aric Almirola

2020: Brad Keselowski

