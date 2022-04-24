NASCAR Cup Series race goes green from Talladega Superspeedway
Watch as Christopher Bell leads the field to green in the GEICO 500 as the NASCAR Cup Series visits Talladega for the first time in 2022.
Here is how the field will be lined up behind pole-sitter Christopher Bell for Sunday's race.
The winningest active driver at Talladega Superspeedway just might be able to save his season on Sunday by defending last year's victory. “We've got a great shot," Keselowski said. A penalty for illegal modifications made to the No. 6 Ford has devastated Keselowski's first season as a driver-owner and knocked him to bottom of the Cup standings, lower than any other full-time driver.
Jeffrey Earnhardt drives No. 3 to Xfinity pole, near victory for Richard Childress Racing.
It was an Earnhardt Saturday in Earnhardt country. Grabbing the lead on a restart in the third overtime, Noah Gragson — driving for Dale Earnhardt Jr.‘s JR Motorsports — won the Ag-Pro 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series at Talladega Superspeedway. Gragson beat Jeffrey Earnhardt, grandson of seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Dale Earnhardt, who was driving a […]
Listen in as Ross Chastain climbs from his car at Talladega Superspeedway and reacts to his second career win.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. will join the NASCAR on FOX broadcast team for the Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway.
Check out the final running order after Ross Chastain's Cup victory at Talladega Superspeedway, including the latest points report following Sunday's race.
Ross Chastain surveyed his situation on the final lap at Talladega Superspeedway and decided his best strategy was to stay right where he was and not make a move for the win. It got him to victory lane. Chastain stole the win Sunday when leader Erik Jones moved out of his way to defensively block reigning NASCAR champion Kyle Larson.
One lap. That‘s all it took for Ross Chastain to drop a watermelon and raise a trophy in celebration. The 29-year-old Floridian led only the last — typically frantic — lap in the GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday to take his second career NASCAR Cup Series victory. Chastain was running third behind Erik […]
Talladega Notes: Wallace says his 2021 Cup Series win at Talladega still brings out negativity on social platforms.
