NASCAR Cup Series race at Gateway: Live updates, highlights, live leaderboard of Enjoy Illinois 300

The NASCAR Cup Series is set for the Enjoy Illinois 300 on Sunday at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois. This is the only stop for the premier series at the racetrack for 2024.

Kyle Busch won last year's race at Gateway by holding off Denny Hamlin by 0.517 seconds following a late-race caution from Bubba Wallace's broken brake rotor forcing the race into overtime. Joey Logano won the 2022 race, the series' inaugural event at the track.

Last week, Christopher Bell won the rain-shortened Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte. The prevailing storyline coming out of the weekend is the yet-to-be-determined status of Kyle Larson's playoff waiver after the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet driver missed the race to drive in the rain-delayed Indy 500 in pursuit of the double foiled by weather.

Follow along with our live race updates, with green flag set for after 2:30 p.m. CT on Sunday.

Michael McDowell on the pole; full NASCAR Cup Series in Gateway starting lineup

Michael McDowell won the pole for Sunday's race, his third Cup Series pole of the season.

The top 10:

Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

NASCAR race radio coverage: How to listen to NASCAR Cup race at Gateway

The Enjoy Illinois 300 at Gateway will be aired on the radio by the Motor Racing Network. MRN has affiliates all across the country, and their feed can also be streamed on MRN.com and on NASCAR.com as well as the NASCAR app. The race can also be heard on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, channel 90.

NASCAR Cup Series Gateway race TV schedule, start time

Green Flag Time: Approx. 2:30 p.m. CT on Sunday, June 2

TV coverage: FS1 (coverage begins at 1 p.m. CT Sunday)

Radio: MRN (102.5 FM in Nashville)

Streaming: FUBO (free trial available); FOX Sports app (subscription required); MRN.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required).

The Enjoy Illinois 300 will be broadcast nationally on FS1. Streaming options for the race include the FOX Sports app and FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Recent NASCAR Cup Series winners at Gateway

2023: Kyle Busch

2022: Joey Logano

