NASCAR Cup Series qualifying results: Kyle Larson, Austin Dillon start on front row for Bristol dirt race

The most unique event on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar takes place this weekend in northeastern Tennessee with the Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway. In its third iteration the dirt concept is an interesting hybrid of top-tier racing and what you see on a typical weekend at your local quarter-mile dirt track.

Here’s what you need to know for the Food City Dirt Race:

Food City Dirt Race broadcast schedule

All times Eastern.

Saturday, April 8

6 - 6:15 p.m.: Qualifying race 1 (FS2, PRN, SiriusXM)

6:15 - 6:30 p.m.: Qualifying race 2 (FS2, PRN, SiriusXM)

6:30 - 6:45 p.m.: Qualifying race 3 (FS2, PRN, SiriusXM)

6:45 - 7 p.m.: Qualifying race 4 (FS2, PRN, SiriusXM)

Sunday, April 9

6 - 7 p.m.: NASCAR RaceDay (Fox)

7 -10 p.m.: Food City Dirt Race (Fox, PRN, SiriusXM)

Food City Dirt Race starting grid

Top drivers, best bets for the Food City Dirt Race

Despite winning the inaugural event in 2021 and finishing third last year, Joey Logano only enters with 12-to-1 odds to win this time around. Not surprisingly, a Hendrick Motorsports entry — Kyle Larson — is the favorite this weekend according to BetMGM, as the HMS stable has won three of the last four races.

Best odds to win

Kyle Larson +500

Christopher Bell +600

Tyler Reddick +600

Chase Briscoe +1000

Yahoo Sports’ Nick Bromberg suggests finding good mid-tier value in Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (+2000) and Daniel Suárez (+2200), pointing to their past performances on the dirt outpacing the longer odds.

Weather forecast for the Food City Dirt Race

After rain wiped out Friday’s Truck Series and Cup Series practices, the forecast for the rest of the weekend is mostly dry and cool.

Food City Dirt Race entries

Ross Chastain (1), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Austin Cindric (2), Team Penske Ford

Austin Dillon (3), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Kevin Harvick (4), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Kyle Larson (5), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Brad Keselowski (6), RFK Racing Ford

Corey LaJoie (7), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Kyle Busch (8), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Josh Berry (9), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Aric Almirola (10), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Denny Hamlin (11), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Ryan Blaney (12), Team Penske Ford

Jonathan Davenport (13), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Chase Briscoe (14), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

J.J. Yeley (15), Rick Ware Racing Ford

A.J. Allmendinger (16), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Chris Buescher (17), RFK Racing Ford

Martin Truex Jr. (19), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Christopher Bell (20), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Harrison Burton (21), Wood Brothers Racing Ford

Joey Logano (22), Team Penske Ford

Bubba Wallace (23), 23XI Racing Toyota

William Byron (24), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Justin Haley (31), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Michael McDowell (34), Front Row Motorsports Ford

Todd Gilliland (38), Front Row Motorsports Ford

Ryan Preece (41), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Noah Gragson (42), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

Erik Jones (43), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

Tyler Reddick (45), 23XI Racing Toyota

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47), JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

Alex Bowman (48), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Matt Crafton (51), Rick Ware Racing Ford

Ty Gibbs (54), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Ty Dillon (77), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

B.J. McLeod (78), Live Fast Motorsports Ford

Daniel Suárez (99), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet