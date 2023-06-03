NASCAR Cup Series qualifying results: Kyle Busch on pole at Gateway ahead of Ryan Blaney, Denny Hamlin

The NASCAR Cup Series makes just its second trip to World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway on the outskirts of St. Louis this weekend for the Enjoy Illinois 300. The asymmetrical 1 ¼-mile speedway with low banking presents a unique challenge for both teams setting up cars and drivers traversing it, resulting in eight crash-related yellow-flags in 2022.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Enjoy Illinois 300:

Enjoy Illinois 300 qualifying results

Enjoy Illinois 300 TV/streaming/radio schedule

All times Eastern

Saturday

10-10:45 a.m.: Practice (FS1, Fox Sports app, MRN)

10:45 a.m.-Noon: Qualifying (FS1, Fox Sports app, MRN)

Sunday

2-3:30 p.m.: Pre-race show (FS1, Fox Sports app)

3:30-7 p.m.: Enjoy Illinois 300 (FS1, Fox Sports app, MRN)

William Byron, 24, and Kyle Larson enter the weekend's NASCAR Cup Series race at Gateway as the top two favorites. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Enjoy Illinois 300 entry list

Ross Chastain (1), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Austin Cindric (2), Team Penske Ford

Austin Dillon (3), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Kevin Harvick (4), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Kyle Larson (5), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Brad Keselowski (6), RFK Racing Ford

Carson Hocevar (7), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Kyle Busch (8), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Corey LaJoie (9), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Aric Almirola (10), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Denny Hamlin (11), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Ryan Blaney (12), Team Penske Ford

Chase Briscoe (14), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Gray Gaulding (15), Rick Ware Racing Ford

A.J. Allmendinger (16), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Chris Buescher (17), RFK Racing Ford

Martin Truex Jr. (19), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Christopher Bell (20), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Harrison Burton (21), Wood Brothers Racing Ford

Joey Logano (22), Team Penske Ford

Bubba Wallace (23), 23XI Racing Toyota

William Byron (24), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Justin Haley (31), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Michael McDowell (34), Front Row Motorsports Ford

Todd Gilliland (38), Front Row Motorsports Ford

Ryan Preece (41), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Noah Gragson (42), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

Erik Jones (43), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

Tyler Reddick (45), 23XI Racing Toyota

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47), JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

Alex Bowman (48), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

J.J. Yeley (51), Rick Ware Racing Ford

Ty Gibbs (54), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Ty Dillon (77), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

BJ McLeod (78), Live Fast Motorsports Ford

Daniel Suárez (99), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Chase Elliott suspended for Gateway

NASCAR’s most popular driver will not be at Gateway this weekend while he serves a one-race suspension. Elliott was suspended for a retaliatory on-track move against Denny Hamlin last week at Charlotte. Midway through the Coca-Cola 600, Hamlin squeezed Elliott coming off Turn 4, and Elliott turned into Hamlin’s right-rear quarter panel, taking both out of the race.

Corey Lajoie will drive Elliott’s No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet this weekend. Elliott missed six races previously in the season due to injuries suffered in a snowboarding accident.

Enjoy Illinois 300 details

Track: World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway (1 ¼-mile asymmetrical oval) in Madison, Illinois

Length: 240 laps for 300 miles

Banking: 11 degrees in Turns 1-2, nine degrees in Turns 3-4.

Last year’s winner: Joey Logano, Team Penske Ford

Top drivers and best bets for the Enjoy Illinois 300

For the second straight weekend, Hendrick Motorsports’ Kyle Larson and William Byron enter the weekend as the top two favorites, according to BetMGM, as the HMS stable has been absolutely dominant on non-superspeedways.

Best odds to win

• Kyle Larson +500

• William Byron +700

• Ryan Blaney +1000

• Kyle Busch +1000

• Denny Hamlin +1000

Byron has won three of the six races on intermediate tracks (between 1 and 1 ½ miles) this season and has combined with Larson to lead 1,270 of the 3,943 total laps run this season. Blaney and Busch both finished in the top 5 in this race last year in the first Cup Series race there, while Hamlin won at Kansas earlier this year, which has a similar profile to Gateway.

Advertisement

We wrote earlier in the week on some other bets worth consideration this weekend: you can find good mid-tier value in Ty Gibbs (+3000) and Brad Keselowski (+3500) who both have wins in feeder series races at Gateway.

Weather forecast for the Enjoy Illinois 300

Summer is officially still a few weeks away, but in metropolitan St. Louis, it’s already in full swing. It is forecast to be hot and dry with temperatures in the low 90s. That should lead to rapid tire wear and multiple crew chief and race strategist headaches.