NASCAR Cup Series qualifying results: Joey Logano takes pole in Las Vegas ahead of William Byron, Ryan Blaney

The NASCAR Cup Series shifts to Las Vegas this weekend, continuing the annual southwest swing. It will be the first intermediate track length race of the season, following the speedway races at Daytona and Fontana.

Here’s what to know ahead of the Pennzoil 400:

Pennzoil 400 broadcast schedule

All times ET

Saturday, March 4

1:35-3:30 p.m.: Practice and qualifying (FS2 until 2 p.m., FS1 from 2 p.m.)

Sunday, March 5

3:30-6:30 p.m.: Pennzoil 400

Pennzoil 400 details

Venue: Las Vegas Motor Speedway (1.5-mile tri-oval with 20-degree banked turns)

Length: 267 laps for 400.5 miles

Last year's winner: Alex Bowman

Pennzoil 400 starting grid

Chase Elliott out with broken leg

Hendrick Motorsports' Chase Elliott — the 2020 series champion — will not be in the car in Las Vegas after he fractured his left tibia snowboarding in Colorado during the week. Elliott underwent successful surgery Friday and was released from the hospital Saturday. The team announced there is no timetable for his return, only noting it will take "several weeks" for him to get back into the car. Xfinity series competitor Josh Berry, who won the fall race at Las Vegas in 2022 will substitute for Eilliott this weekend.

Top drivers and best bets for the Pennzoil 400

The field features eight previous winners including four multiple-time winners (Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano and Martin Truex Jr.). Parity reigns at Las Vegas where no one has won consecutive races since Jimmie Johnson in 2007 and each of the last three races were won by the three engine manufacturers. Las Vegas native – and last week’s winner at Auto Club Speedway – Kyle Busch is the favorite over at BetMGM with 6.5-to-1 odds.

Best odds to win

Kyle Busch +650

Kyle Larson +800

Ross Chastain +900

Joey Logano +900

Ryan Blaney +1100

Yahoo Sports’ Nick Bromberg suggests finding good mid-tier value in Truex Jr. (+1200) and Tyler Reddick (+2000) and also notes Brad Keselowski (+4100) has good longshot value as he has won three times in the desert.

Three-time Las Vegas winner Brad Keselowski is a longshot to win Sunday with 41-to-1 odds. (Phot by Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)

Pennzoil 400 entries list

Weather for the Pennzoil 400

The forecast calls for nearly perfect racing conditions on Saturday and Sunday with partly cloudy skies, highs in the mid-60s and no chance of rain.