NASCAR Cup Series qualifying live: Updates as Denny Hamlin, Kyle Larson, Kevin Harvick and more vie for pole at Michigan
Harvick has won five of the last seven races at Michigan
The NASCAR Cup Series heads to its fastest track this weekend as the chase for the final playoff spots heats up. Four playoff spots remain un-clinched with four races remaining in the regular season.
Despite recent dominance in its home state, the Ford stable has been usurped as the favored constructor at Michigan International Raceway by the Toyotas and Chevys.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Firekeepers Casino 400:
Firekeepers Casino 400 TV/streaming schedule
All times Eastern
Saturday
12:30 - 1:20 p.m.: Practice (USA, NBC Sports app)
1:20 - 2:30 p.m.: Qualifying (USA, NBC Sports app)
Sunday
2:30 - 3 p.m.: Pre-race show (USA)
3 - 6:30 p.m.: Firekeepers Casino 400 (USA, NBC Sports app)
Firekeepers Casino 400 details
Track: Michigan International Speedway (2-mile, D-shaped superspeedway), in Brooklyn Michigan
Length: 200 laps for 400 miles
Banking: Turns – 18 degrees | Tri-oval – 12 degrees | Backstretch – 5 degrees
2022 winner: Kevin Harvick (4), Stewart-Haas Ford
Top drivers and best bets for the Firekeepers Casino 400
Despite having won the last seven races in their backyard, a Ford driver is not among the top four favorites coming into the weekend and only two of the top 10. Kevin Harvick, who has won five of those last seven, has the fifth-best odds to win Sunday at 10-to-1. Denny Hamlin is the favorite headed into Michigan.
Best odds to win
Denny Hamlin +500
William Byron +600
Kyle Larson +700
Kyle Busch +900
Martin Truex Jr. +900
Kevin Harvick +1000
Yahoo Sports’ Nick Bromberg took a deeper dive on the odds earlier in the week and suggests good mid-tier value in Joey Logano (+1400) and Chase Elliott (+1600). Logano has won at Michigan three times in his career, and Elliott, while winless at Michigan, sports the best average finish (8th) there of anyone in the field. If you like living dangerously, Bromberg suggests last week’s winner Chris Buescher, who is +6000 to win.
Firekeepers Casino 400 entry list
Ross Chastain (1), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
Austin Cindric (2), Team Penske Ford
Austin Dillon (3), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Kevin Harvick (4), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Kyle Larson (5), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Brad Keselowski (6), RFK Racing Ford
Corey LaJoie (7), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Kyle Busch (8), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Chase Elliott (9), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Aric Almirola (10), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Denny Hamlin (11), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Ryan Blaney (12), Team Penske Ford
Chase Briscoe (14), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
J.J. Yeley (15), Rick Ware Racing Ford
A.J. Allmendinger (16), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Chris Buescher (17), RFK Racing Ford
Martin Truex Jr. (19), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Christopher Bell (20), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Harrison Burton (21), Wood Brothers Racing Ford
Joey Logano (22), Team Penske Ford
Bubba Wallace (23), 23XI Racing Toyota
William Byron (24), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Justin Haley (31), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Michael McDowell (34), Front Row Motorsports Ford
Todd Gilliland (36), Front Row Motorsports Ford
Zane Smith (38), Front Row Motorsports Ford
Ryan Preece (41), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Noah Gragson (42), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet
Erik Jones (43), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet
Tyler Reddick (45), 23XI Racing Toyota
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47), JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
Alex Bowman (48), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Cole Custer (51), Rick Ware Racing Ford
Ty Gibbs (54), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Austin Hilll (62), Beard Motorsports Chevrolet
Ty Dillon (77), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Josh Bilicki (78), Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet
Daniel Suárez (99), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
Firekeepers Casino 400 weather
It being the summer in the Midwest, atmospheric unpredictability is the norm. As of Friday afternoon, the forecast calls for partly cloudy conditions with a 40% chance of rain during Saturday’s practice and qualifying and a 60% chance of rain looms for race day.