NASCAR Cup Series at Pocono: Entry list, TV schedule for Sunday's race
The NASCAR Cup Series makes its lone trip to Pennsylvania and Pocono Raceway on Sunday.
On Monday, Martin Truex Jr. was dominant in winning the rain-delayed race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. The wild card race tightened up, as seen in the playoff picture below.
Some playoff notes: Both Chase Elliott and Alex Bowman appear increasingly likely to need a win to make the playoffs. Ty Gibbs have dropped outside of the wild card spots and now is 41 points away from the cutline. Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski and Chris Buescher are two full races clear of 15th and will only be in danger of missing the playoffs if more than two drivers outside the top 15 win over the next six races. Finally, Truex has a 17-point lead over William Byron for the regular-season title. The regular season champion will earn 15 playoff points.
Here's what you need to know about Sunday's race:
NASCAR Cup Series at Pocono schedule
Green Flag Time: 1:30 p.m. CT Sunday, July 23
Track: Pocono Raceway (2.5 mile triangle-shaped track) in Long Pond, Pennsylvania
Qualifying: 2:20 p.m. CT qualifying on Saturday (on USA Network)
Length: 160 laps, 400 miles
Stages: 30 laps, 65 laps, 65 laps
TV coverage: USA Network
Radio: MRN (102.5 FM in Nashville)
Streaming: NBC Sports app (subscription required); MRN.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required)
Xfinity Series this week: Explore The Pocono Mountains 225 (90 laps, 225 miles) at Pocono Raceway, 4:30 p.m. CT Saturday on USA Network
HighPoint.com 400 entry list
Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Kevin Harvick, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford
Corey Lajoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Aric Almirola, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
JJ Yeley, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford
AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Chris Buescher, No. 17 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford
Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Justin Haley, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Noah Gragson, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet
Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet
Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Cole Custer, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Ty Dillon, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
BJ McLeod, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet
Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
NASCAR Cup Series points standings and playoff picture
Before Pocono; 6 regular season races remaining; a win clinches a playoff berth
Clinched playoff berth
1: William Byron (3 wins)
2. Martin Truex Jr. (3 wins; regular season points leader)
3. Kyle Busch (3 wins)
4. Kyle Larson (2 wins)
5. Ross Chastain (1 win)
6. Denny Hamlin (1 win)
7. Christopher Bell (1 win)
8. Ryan Blaney (1 win)
9. Joey Logano (1 win)
10. Tyler Reddick (1 win)
11. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (1 win)
Wild card picture
Currently in on points
12. Kevin Harvick, +137 points ahead of 17th place
13. Chris Buescher, +108
14. Brad Keselowski, +97
15. Bubba Wallace, +2
16. Michael McDowell, +1
Outside looking in
17. Daniel Suarez, -1 point behind 16th place
18. AJ Allmendinger, -20
19. Ty Gibbs, -41
20. Alex Bowman, -42
21. Justin Haley, -46
22. Austin Cindric, -51
23. Chase Elliott, -60
24. Corey Lajoie, - 91
25. Todd Gilliland, -96
26. Ryan Preece, -97
27. Aric Almirola, -105
