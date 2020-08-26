NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs clinching scenarios for Daytona

There is one NASCAR Cup Series regular-season race remaining before the start of the NASCAR Playoffs. Entering Saturday’s race at Daytona International Speedway (7:30 p.m. ET, NBC/NBC Sports App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio), here’s who is locked into the field and who can clinch on points — and who must win their way into the postseason.

Already clinched

The following 13 drivers have clinched a spot in the 16-driver postseason field: Kevin Harvick, Denny Hamlin, Brad Keselowski, Martin Truex Jr., Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney, Chase Elliott, Aric Almirola, Kyle Busch, Kurt Busch, Alex Bowman, Austin Dillon and Cole Custer.

Can clinch via points

If there is a new winner, the following drivers could clinch by being ahead of the sixth winless driver in the standings.

• Clint Bowyer: Would clinch with 3 points (so he could clinch as early as the end of Stage 1)

• Matt DiBenedetto: Would clinch with 51 points

• William Byron: Could only clinch with help

• Jimmie Johnson: Could only clinch with help

If there is a repeat winner, the following drivers could clinch by being ahead of the seventh winless driver in the standings. They would also clinch if there was a new winner among (Aric Almirola, Kyle Busch, Kurt Busch, Clint Bowyer, Matt DiBenedetto or William Byron) and being ahead of the sixth winless driver in the standings.

• Clint Bowyer: Would clinch regardless of finish

• Matt DiBenedetto: Would clinch with 47 points

• William Byron: Would clinch with 52 points

• Jimmie Johnson: Could only clinch with help

• Erik Jones: Could only clinch with help

Can clinch via a win

The following drivers would clinch on their win alone: Clint Bowyer, Matt DiBenedetto, William Byron, Jimmie Johnson, Erik Jones, Tyler Reddick, Christopher Bell, Chris Buescher, Bubba Wallace, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Michael McDowell, Ryan Newman, John Hunter Nemechek, Ty Dillon, Matt Kenseth, Corey LaJoie, Ryan Preece.

The following driver could clinch with a win and some help clinching a Top 30 position: Daniel Suarez