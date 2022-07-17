NASCAR Cup Series is off and running from New Hampshire Motor Speedway
Watch as Martin Truex Jr. leads the Cup Series field to green at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in the Ambetter 301.
Watch as Martin Truex Jr. leads the Cup Series field to green at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in the Ambetter 301.
LOUDON, N.H. — The Nos. 9 and No. 10 Chevrolet Camaros of Noah Gragson and Landon Cassill, respectively, were disqualified after post-race inspection after Saturday’s Crayon 200 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Cassill took the checkered flag third, followed closely by Gragson in fourth. The two drivers were scored 37th and 38th officially after the […]
LOUDON, N.H. — Bubba Wallace‘s weekend didn‘t start off ideally. His motorhome didn‘t make it to New Hampshire Motor Speedway, pushing him to a hotel room. On Saturday morning, Wallace quickly changed his fortune, turning in the best qualifying effort of his career in fourth. Come the green flag in Sunday‘s Ambetter 301, Wallace wasn‘t […]
Christopher Bell got his first win of the season Sunday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Here's what Bell and other drivers had to say about the race.
Christopher Bell has quietly established himself as a New England force over the past three years coming up the NASCAR ranks and on Sunday afternoon, he convincingly earned his biggest triumph to date there, a victory in the NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter 301 and a ticket to the 2022 Playoffs. Bell led the last 42 […]
The Warriors had one last look at James Wiseman in game action Sunday night during their final Summer League contest.
Dustin Johnson held off a final-day charge from fellow American Bryson DeChambeau to claim the spoils and secure his first win of the season, emerging triumphant from a dramatic final round as the world’s best went toe-to-toe on the grandest course of all. As we know, this is not what happened at the 150th Open Championship. This is what happened at the LIV Golf Open Championship.
Wrap-up of NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series races at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Christopher Bell earns spot in Playoffs with victory at Loudon. (Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)
The question seemed inevitable and yet Cameron Smith acted miffed that he was asked.
Former Athletics first baseman Matt Olson isn't one to often argue balls and strikes, but he couldn't help himself Sunday afternoon.
If the Browns are likely to pursue a backup QB if Watson has a long suspension, the list of potentially available players is uninspiring:
After LeBron James put on a big performance at the Drew League, Draymond Green sent a message to his haters.
Cameron Smith won one of the most coveted prizes in sport on Sunday at St. Andrews, the claret jug, while collecting $2.5 million.
On the 10th tee, with the wind at his back and his fate in his hands, Cameron Smith decided that he was not going to die wondering. What followed, over the next two hours, was quite possibly the finest back nine in the history of major championships. A quintuple of birdies, coupled with an icily-composed putt around the rim of the Road Hole bunker, constituted a devastating salvo to which Rory McIlroy had no answer.
Martin Truex Jr. seemed poised to score his first Cup win of the season until everything changed with less than 100 laps and ruined his race.
Christopher Bell won Sunday's 318-mile race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway to earn a spot in the Cup playoff field.
The 2022 MLB Draft is underway in Los Angeles. Take a look at all of the selections made in the first round here.
When Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce saw her name come up first Sunday night in the 100-meter final, she pumped her right fist in the air twice and let out a loud scream toward the stands. Fraser-Pryce sped her way back to the top of the sprint game, winning her fifth world title in the 100 — that's two more than Bolt amassed during his decade of dominance — by leading a Jamaican sweep and knocking off the favorite, two-time Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah. “So many people believe that when women turn 35, it somehow diminishes our gift, our talent,” Fraser-Pryce said.
The Manning brothers, to the surprise of many, purchased the Rusacks Hotel in St Andrews, featuring the best balcony in sports along the Old Course.
Grant Holloway wins the 110 men's hurdles as Devon Allen, who hopes to make the Philadelphia Eagles roster later this month, is disqualified.
The future looks a bit brighter in Baltimore with Jackson Holliday kicking off the 2022 MLB draft. Follow along for every pick in Round 1.