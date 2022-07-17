NASCAR Cup Series is off and running from New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Associated Press

When Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce saw her name come up first Sunday night in the 100-meter final, she pumped her right fist in the air twice and let out a loud scream toward the stands. Fraser-Pryce sped her way back to the top of the sprint game, winning her fifth world title in the 100 — that's two more than Bolt amassed during his decade of dominance — by leading a Jamaican sweep and knocking off the favorite, two-time Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah. “So many people believe that when women turn 35, it somehow diminishes our gift, our talent,” Fraser-Pryce said.