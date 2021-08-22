NASCAR Cup Series off and running at Michigan
Watch as the NASCAR Cup Series takes the green flag at Michigan International Speedway as the playoff elimination looms next week at Daytona.
Everything you need to know for Sunday's Cup race at Michigan, including start time, weather forecast, lineup and broadcast info.
Kevin Harvick has secured a spot in the 2021 NASCAR Playoffs. The driver of the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford clinched a berth by virtue of Ryan Blaney, a two-time winning driver in 2021, taking the checkered flag Sunday at Michigan International Speedway. Harvick finished 14th in Sunday‘s FireKeepers Casino 400, race No. 25 of […]
This article is brought to you by BetMGM. Two races remain before the NASCAR Cup Series enters its postseason. With Daytona ahead next weekend, this weekend‘s FireKeepers Casino 400 race in Michigan is the last regular-season track visit where competitors can truly control their own destinies. While Daytona is a massive fan favorite, when it […]
Wrap-up of the NASCAR Cup and XFINITY Series races at Michigan Int’l Speedway, Trucks first Playoffs race at Gateway. Ryan Blaney won the Cup event. (AP)
Here is what drivers were talking about after Sunday's Cup race at Michigan International Speedway.
The Ford driver won the Cup race at Michigan International Speedway on Sunday holding off Hendrick cars in the final laps.
Here is how the field finished behind winner Ryan Blaney in Sunday's Cup race at Michigan International Speedway.
Behind race winner Ryan Blaney, several drivers were lamenting their decisions and timing in the finish of a NASCAR 'superspeedway' race at Michigan.
Ryan Blaney earned his second win of the season and the sixth of his NASCAR Cup career, holding off William Byron Sunday at Michigan.
