NASCAR Cup Series at North Wilkesboro: Starting lineup, TV schedule for today's race

The NASCAR Cup Series takes on North Wilkesboro Speedway for the 2024 NASCAR All-Star Race.

The race itself is set for Sunday, but rain has played a factor in North Carolina.

Saturday's heat races have been canceled and the first 17 spots of the starting lineup will be determined by the NASCAR rule book. Penske Racing's Joey Logano won the pole after his team won Saturday's Pit Crew Challenge.

Two drivers earned the transfer spot from the All-Star Open to make the final field for the All-Star Race. The final spot was determined by a fan vote going to the driver with the most votes who had not raced his way into the field.

Here's the starting lineup for Sunday's NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

NASCAR All-Star Race starting lineup

Row 1

1. Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

2. Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford

Row 2

3. Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

4. Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Row 3

5. Chris Buescher, No. 17 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford

6. Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

Row 4

7. Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

8. Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Row 5

9. Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

10. AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Row 6

11. Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

12. Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Row 7

13. William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

14. Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Row 8

15. Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

16. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

Row 9

17. Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

18. First place finisher in All-Star Open

Row 10

19. Second place finisher in All-Star Open

20. Fan vote (to be determined after the All-Star Open)

NASCAR TV schedule, start time for All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway

Green Flag Time: Approx. 7 p.m. (CT) on Sunday, May 19 (prerace coverage begins at 6 p.m. CT Sunday)

Track: North Wilkesboro Speedway (0.62-mile oval), North Wilkesboro, North Carolina

Length: 200 laps, 125 miles

Stages: 100 laps, 50 laps, 50 laps

TV coverage: FS1

Radio: MRN

Streaming: FUBO (free trial available); FOX Sports app (subscription required); MRN.com and SiriusXM on Channel 90 for audio (subscription required)

The NASCAR All-Star Race will be broadcast nationally on FS1. Streaming options for the race include the FOX Sports app and FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

