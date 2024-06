Jun. 17—History was made this past weekend as race fans finally got what they had always been asking for: a NASCAR Cup Series race at the Iowa Speedway. A sold out crowd watched the Iowa Corn 350 on June 16 at the Newton-based racetrack, which had previously held the Hy-Vee Perks 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race on June 15 and the Atlas 150 Menards ARCA Series race on June 14.