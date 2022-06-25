NASCAR Cup Series at Nashville: Starting lineup, TV schedule for Sunday's race
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Kyle LarsonAmerican racing driver
The NASCAR Cup Series is back at Nashville Superspeedway for their second-ever race at the 1.333-mile oval.
Defending champion Kyle Larson was dominant in 2021, but that has not translated to the Next Gen car (though he does have a win in 2022).
With 10 regular season races remaining, 12 drivers have won this year. 16 playoff spots are available. Kevin Harvick, who has the 6th-best average finish in 2022, is currently on the outside looking in.
Here's what you need to know about Sunday's race:
BACK-TO-BACK? Will Daniel Suarez's second NASCAR Cup win come in Tootsie's car in Nashville Ally 400?
TICKETS AVAILABLE: What could attendance look like for NASCAR races at Nashville Superspeedway?
NASCAR Cup Series at Nashville schedule
Green Flag Time: 4 p.m. CT on Sunday
Track: Nashville Superspeedway (1.333 mile oval) in Lebanon
Length: 300 laps, 399 miles
Stages: 90 laps, 95 laps, 115 laps
TV coverage: NBC
Radio: MRN (102.5-FM in Nashville)
Streaming: NBC Sports app and Peacock (subscription required); MRN.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required)
Qualifying: Noon CT Saturday qualifying on USA Network
XFINITY SERIES THIS WEEK: NASCAR Xfinity Series at Nashville: Entry list, TV schedule for Tennessee Lottery 250
TRUCKS ON FRIDAY: Ryan Preece wins again in NASCAR Truck Series race at Nashville Superspeedway
Ally 400 starting lineup
Row 1
1. Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
2. Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
Row 2
3. Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
4. Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Row 3
5. Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Toyota
6. Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
Row 4
7. Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
8. Kevin Harvick, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Row 5
9. Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
10. Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Row 6
11. Aric Almirola, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
12. Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Row 7
13. William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
14. AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Row 8
15. Chase Buescher, No. 17 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford
16. Tyler Reddick, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Row 9
17. Cole Custer, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
18. Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
Row 10
19. Kurt Busch, No. 45 23XI Racing Chevrolet
20. Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Row 11
21. Justin Haley, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
22. Corey Lajoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Row 12
23. Erik Jones, No. 43 Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet
24. Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
Row 13
25. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
26. Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
Row 14
27. Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford
28. Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Row 15
29. Ty Dillon, No. 42 Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet
30. Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
Row 16
31. Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
32. JJ Yeley, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
Row 17
33. Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
34. Josh Bilicki, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Row 18
35. BJ McLeod, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Ford
36. Kyle Busch, No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: NASCAR Cup Series at Nashville: Starting lineup, TV schedule for Sunday's race