NASCAR Cup Series at Nashville: Starting lineup, TV schedule for Sunday's race

The NASCAR Cup Series is back at Nashville Superspeedway for their second-ever race at the 1.333-mile oval.

Defending champion Kyle Larson was dominant in 2021, but that has not translated to the Next Gen car (though he does have a win in 2022).

With 10 regular season races remaining, 12 drivers have won this year. 16 playoff spots are available. Kevin Harvick, who has the 6th-best average finish in 2022, is currently on the outside looking in.

Here's what you need to know about Sunday's race:

BACK-TO-BACK? Will Daniel Suarez's second NASCAR Cup win come in Tootsie's car in Nashville Ally 400?

TICKETS AVAILABLE: What could attendance look like for NASCAR races at Nashville Superspeedway?

NASCAR Cup Series at Nashville schedule

Green Flag Time: 4 p.m. CT on Sunday

Track: Nashville Superspeedway (1.333 mile oval) in Lebanon

Length: 300 laps, 399 miles

Stages: 90 laps, 95 laps, 115 laps

TV coverage: NBC

Radio: MRN (102.5-FM in Nashville)

Streaming: NBC Sports app and Peacock (subscription required); MRN.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required)

Qualifying: Noon CT Saturday qualifying on USA Network

XFINITY SERIES THIS WEEK: NASCAR Xfinity Series at Nashville: Entry list, TV schedule for Tennessee Lottery 250

TRUCKS ON FRIDAY: Ryan Preece wins again in NASCAR Truck Series race at Nashville Superspeedway

Ally 400 starting lineup

Row 1

1. Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

2. Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

Row 2

3. Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

4. Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Row 3

5. Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Toyota

6. Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

Row 4

7. Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

8. Kevin Harvick, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Row 5

9. Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

10. Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Row 6

11. Aric Almirola, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

12. Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Story continues

Row 7

13. William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

14. AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Row 8

15. Chase Buescher, No. 17 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford

16. Tyler Reddick, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Row 9

17. Cole Custer, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

18. Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

Row 10

19. Kurt Busch, No. 45 23XI Racing Chevrolet

20. Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Row 11

21. Justin Haley, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

22. Corey Lajoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Row 12

23. Erik Jones, No. 43 Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet

24. Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

Row 13

25. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

26. Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

Row 14

27. Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford

28. Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Row 15

29. Ty Dillon, No. 42 Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet

30. Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

Row 16

31. Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

32. JJ Yeley, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

Row 17

33. Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

34. Josh Bilicki, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Row 18

35. BJ McLeod, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Ford

36. Kyle Busch, No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: NASCAR Cup Series at Nashville: Starting lineup, TV schedule for Sunday's race