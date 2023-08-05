NASCAR Cup Series at Michigan: Entry list, TV schedule for Sunday's race
The NASCAR Cup Series returns to the hills of Michigan International Speedway on Sunday with four races left in the regular season.
Michigan, Watkins Glen, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course and Daytona is all that remains of the regular season. Chris Buescher's victory last week at Richmond clinched his spot in the playoffs but didn't change the wild card outlook all that much. Kevin Harvick and Brad Keselowski could clinch before the regular season finale at Daytona, but the final two slots will be up for grabs through the final month.
Michael McDowell has an 18-point lead over Ty Gibbs for 16th place. Chase Elliott (-40 behind) and Alex Bowman (-42 behind) are still within range to steal a playoff spot, and Elliott has the best average finish at Michigan in the field. AJ Allmendinger and Daniel Suarez will also have a chance to make the playoffs as a wild card. Bubba Wallace (+54, in 15th) has a healthy lead, but the two road courses coming after Michigan will test his ability.
Here's what you need to know about Sunday's race:
NEW HOF CLASS: Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus headline NASCAR class of 2024 Hall of Fame inductees
NASCAR Cup Series at Michigan schedule
Green Flag Time: 1:30 p.m. CT Sunday, August 6
Track: Michigan International Speedway (2 mile oval) in Brooklyn, Michigan
Qualifying: 12:20 p.m. CT qualifying on Saturday (on USA Network)
Length: 200 laps, 400 miles
Stages: 45 laps, 75 laps, 80 laps
TV coverage: USA Network
Radio: MRN (102.5 FM in Nashville)
Streaming: NBC Sports app (subscription required); MRN.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required)
Xfinity Series this week: Cabo Wabo 250 (125 laps, 250 miles) at the Michigan International Speedway, 2:30 p.m. CT Saturday on NBC
FireKeepers Casino 400 entry list
Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Kevin Harvick, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford
Corey Lajoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Aric Almirola, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
JJ Yeley, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford
AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Chris Buescher, No. 17 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford
Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Justin Haley, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Noah Gragson, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet
Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet
Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Cole Custer, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Austin Hill, No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet
Ty Dillon, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Josh Bilicki, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet
Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
NASCAR Cup Series points standings and playoff picture
Before Michigan; 4 regular season races remaining; a win clinches a playoff berth
Clinched playoff berth
1: William Byron (4 wins)
2. Martin Truex Jr. (3 wins; regular season points leader)
3. Kyle Busch (3 wins)
4. Denny Hamlin (2 wins)
5. Kyle Larson (2 wins)
6. Ross Chastain (1 win)
7. Christopher Bell (1 win)
8. Ryan Blaney (1 win)
9. Joey Logano (1 win)
10. Tyler Reddick (1 win)
11. Chris Buescher, (1 win)
12. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (1 win)
Wild card picture
Currently in on points
13. Kevin Harvick, +182 points ahead of 17th place
14. Brad Keselowski, +151
15. Bubba Wallace, +54
16. Michael McDowell, +18
Outside looking in
17. Ty Gibbs, -18 points behind 16th place
18. AJ Allmendinger, -22
19. Daniel Suarez, -34
20. Chase Elliott, -40
21. Alex Bowman, -42
22. Austin Cindric, -64
23. Justin Haley, -70
24. Aric Almirola, -86
25. Ryan Preece, -88
26. Todd Gilliland, -100
27. Corey Lajoie, - 114
28. Erik Jones, -134
29. Austin Dillon, -147
30. Harrison Burton, -167
This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: NASCAR Michigan: Entry list, TV schedule for Sunday's Cup Series street race