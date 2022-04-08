NASCAR Cup Series at Martinsville: Starting lineup, TV schedule for Saturday's race

The NASCAR Cup Series is on a roll.

The complaints about the old cars were numerous, and the new Next Gen car has been a hit so far. The racing has been excellent and versatile.

Drivers young and old have benefitted. In 2020, Denny Hamlin and Kevin Harvick dominated the circuit. Last week, they dueled in the final laps of a tire-management race at Richmond with Hamlin getting the upper hand.

Martinsville will be interesting because it always seems to be, given the cars are so close together. Hopefully it benefits further from the Next Gen car.

Here's what you need to know about Saturday's race:

NASCAR Cup Series at Martinsville schedule

Green Flag Time: 6:30 p.m. CT Saturday

Track: Martinsville Speedway (0.526 mile oval) in Martinsville, Virginia

Length: 400 laps, 210 miles

Stages: 80 laps, 100 laps, 220 laps

TV coverage: FOX Sports 1

Radio: MRN (102.5-FM in Nashville)

Streaming: FOX Sports app (subscription required); MRN.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required)

Practice and qualifying: 3:30 p.m. CT Friday practice on FS1, 4 p.m. CT Friday qualifying on FS1

Xfinity Series this week: Call 811 Before You Dig 250 (250 laps, 105 miles) at Richmond Raceway, 6:30 p.m. CT Friday on FOX Sports 1 and MRN

Truck Series this week: Blu-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200 (200 laps, 131.5 miles) at Richmond Raceway, 7 p.m. CT Thursday on FOX Sports 1 and MRN

Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 starting lineup

Row 1

1. Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

2. Aric Almirola, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Row 2

3. Cole Custer, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

4. Chris Buescher, No. 17 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford

Row 3

5. William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

6. Kevin Harvick, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Row 4

7. Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

8. Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Row 5

9. Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford

10. Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

Row 6

11. Kyle Busch, No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

12. Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

Row 7

13. Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

14. Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

Row 8

15. Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

16. Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

Row 9

17. Justin Haley, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

18. Kurt Busch, No. 45 23XI Racing Chevrolet

Row 10

19. Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

20. Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Row 11

21. Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

22. Tyler Reddick, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Row 12

23. Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

24. Erik Jones, No. 43 Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet

Row 13

25. Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

26. Corey Lajoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Row 14

27. Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

28. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

Row 15

29. Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

30. Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Toyota

Row 16

31. Josh Bilicki, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

32. JJ Yeley, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

Row 17

33. BJ McLeod, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Ford

34. Ty Dillon, No. 42 Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet

Row 18

35. Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

36. AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: NASCAR Cup Series at Martinsville: Starting lineup, TV schedule for Saturday's race