NASCAR Cup Series at Martinsville: Starting lineup, TV schedule for Saturday's race
The NASCAR Cup Series is on a roll.
The complaints about the old cars were numerous, and the new Next Gen car has been a hit so far. The racing has been excellent and versatile.
Drivers young and old have benefitted. In 2020, Denny Hamlin and Kevin Harvick dominated the circuit. Last week, they dueled in the final laps of a tire-management race at Richmond with Hamlin getting the upper hand.
Martinsville will be interesting because it always seems to be, given the cars are so close together. Hopefully it benefits further from the Next Gen car.
Here's what you need to know about Saturday's race:
NASCAR Cup Series at Martinsville schedule
Green Flag Time: 6:30 p.m. CT Saturday
Track: Martinsville Speedway (0.526 mile oval) in Martinsville, Virginia
Length: 400 laps, 210 miles
Stages: 80 laps, 100 laps, 220 laps
TV coverage: FOX Sports 1
Radio: MRN (102.5-FM in Nashville)
Streaming: FOX Sports app (subscription required); MRN.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required)
Practice and qualifying: 3:30 p.m. CT Friday practice on FS1, 4 p.m. CT Friday qualifying on FS1
Xfinity Series this week: Call 811 Before You Dig 250 (250 laps, 105 miles) at Richmond Raceway, 6:30 p.m. CT Friday on FOX Sports 1 and MRN
Truck Series this week: Blu-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200 (200 laps, 131.5 miles) at Richmond Raceway, 7 p.m. CT Thursday on FOX Sports 1 and MRN
Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 starting lineup
Row 1
1. Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
2. Aric Almirola, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Row 2
3. Cole Custer, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
4. Chris Buescher, No. 17 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford
Row 3
5. William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
6. Kevin Harvick, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Row 4
7. Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
8. Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Row 5
9. Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford
10. Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
Row 6
11. Kyle Busch, No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
12. Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
Row 7
13. Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
14. Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
Row 8
15. Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
16. Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
Row 9
17. Justin Haley, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
18. Kurt Busch, No. 45 23XI Racing Chevrolet
Row 10
19. Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
20. Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Row 11
21. Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
22. Tyler Reddick, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Row 12
23. Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
24. Erik Jones, No. 43 Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet
Row 13
25. Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
26. Corey Lajoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Row 14
27. Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
28. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
Row 15
29. Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
30. Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Toyota
Row 16
31. Josh Bilicki, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
32. JJ Yeley, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
Row 17
33. BJ McLeod, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Ford
34. Ty Dillon, No. 42 Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet
Row 18
35. Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
36. AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: NASCAR Cup Series at Martinsville: Starting lineup, TV schedule for Saturday's race