NASCAR Cup Series live updates: Practice and qualifying results from Las Vegas

Kyle Larson is the favorite at Las Vegas Motor Speedway as the Round of 8 begins

The NASCAR Cup playoff Round of 8 begins this weekend as the series shifts to Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

William Byron, Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson enter on the positive side of the cut line, while Chris Buescher, Christopher Bell, Tyler Reddick and Ryan Blaney are on the outside of the final four looking in.

If a playoff driver wins Sunday, he will have the inside track to the title as they will have a two-week head start to plan for the Phoenix finale. Joey Logano used his win in last year’s event to springboard to his second series championship.

Here’s what else you need to know ahead of the South Point 400:

South Point 400 TV/streaming schedule

All times Eastern

Saturday

12:35-1:20 p.m.: Practice (USA, NBC Sports app)

1:20-2:30 p.m.: Qualifying (USA, NBC Sports app)

Sunday

2-2:30 p.m.: Pre-race show (NBC, NBC Sports app)

2:30-6 p.m.: South Point 400 (NBC, NBC Sports app)

South Point 400 details

Track: Las Vegas Motor Speedway (1.5-mile tri-oval) in unincorporated Clark County, Nevada

Banking: Turns – 20 degrees | Front and backstretches – 9-12 degrees

Length: 267 laps for 400.5 miles

Stage lengths: Stage 1 – 80 laps | Stage 2 – 85 laps | Stage 3 – 102 laps

2022 winner: Joey Logano (22), Team Penske

Top drivers and best bets for the South Point 400

After A.J. Allmendinger became the first non-playoff driver to win in the 2023 postseason, the top five favorites to win this week, according to BetMGM, are in the Round of 8 field. William Byron has won the most races of any Cup driver in 2023 (six), including the spring race at Las Vegas on March 5, but his Hendrick Motorsports teammate Kyle Larson is the overall favorite.

Best odds to win

• Kyle Larson +400

• William Byron +600

• Denny Hamlin +600

• Martin Truex Jr. +800

• Tyler Reddick +900

Yahoo Sports’ Nick Bromberg wrote earlier in the week on the odds and, outside of the favorites, recommends looking at Chris Buescher (+1400) and Chase Elliott (+1600) for mid-tier plays. If you fancy a long shot, Bromberg likes the retiring Kevin Harvick at 40-to-1 as the veteran has finished in the top 10 in half of his starts at Las Vegas.

NASCAR Cup Series playoff standings

1. William Byron – 4,041* (+20)

2. Martin Truex Jr. – 4036 (+15)

3. Denny Hamlin – 4032 (+11)

4. Kyle Larson – 4024 (+3)

_________________________________ Cut line

5. Chris Buescher – 4,021 (-3)

6. Christopher Bell – 4,016 (-8)

7. Tyler Reddick – 4,016 (-8)

8. Ryan Blaney – 4,014* (-10)

William Byron won at Las Vegas Motor Speedway earlier in the season and enters the playoff race atop the point standings. (AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

South Point 400 entry list

Ross Chastain (1), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Austin Cindric (2), Team Penske Ford

Austin Dillon (3), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Kevin Harvick (4), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Kyle Larson (5), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Brad Keselowski (6), RFK Racing Ford

Corey LaJoie (7), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Kyle Busch (8), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Chase Elliott (9), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Aric Almirola (10), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Denny Hamlin (11), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Ryan Blaney (12), Team Penske Ford

Chase Briscoe (14), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Brennan Poole (15), Rick Ware Racing Ford

A.J. Allmendinger (16), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Chris Buescher (17), RFK Racing Ford

Martin Truex Jr. (19), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Christopher Bell (20), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Harrison Burton (21), Wood Brothers Racing Ford

Joey Logano (22), Team Penske Ford

Bubba Wallace (23), 23XI Racing Toyota

William Byron (24), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Justin Haley (31), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Michael McDowell (34), Front Row Motorsports Ford

Todd Gilliland (38), Front Row Motorsports Ford

Ryan Preece (41), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Carson Hocevar (42), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

Erik Jones (43), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

Tyler Reddick (45), 23XI Racing Toyota

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47), JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

Alex Bowman (48), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

J.J. Yeley (51), Rick Ware Racing Ford

Ty Gibbs (54), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Ty Dillon (77), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

B.J. McLeod (78), Live Fast Motorsports Ford

Daniel Suárez (99), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

South Point 400 weather

The forecast calls for sunny conditions with high temperatures in the mid-to-upper 80s. The lack of cloud cover will elevate the track temperature, which should shorten pit windows as tires will wear more quickly. Don’t be surprised if the eventual winner comes from deep in the field as the Xfinity Series rejoins as a support series this weekend — that should mean greater track evolution throughout the weekend as more rubber is laid down.