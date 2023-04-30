NASCAR Cup Series live updates: Hendrick cars look to extend dominance at Dover
The NASCAR Cup Series makes its yearly trek to the "Monster Mile" at Dover Motor Speedway this weekend. The Hendrick Motorsports stable figures to be among the frontrunners, having won three of the four races on 1-mile or shorter tracks this season.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Würth 400:
Würth 400 TV/streaming schedule
All times Eastern
Saturday, April 29
10:30-11:20 a.m.: Practice (FS2 until 11 a.m., FS1, PRN)
11:20 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: (FS1, PRN)
Monday, May 1
11 a.m-12 p.m.: Pre-race show (FS1)
12-4 p.m.: Würth 400 (FS1, PRN)
Rain pushes Würth 400 to Monday
NASCAR officials pushed the Würth 400 to a noon ET start on Monday due to a forecast of steady, daylong rain for Sunday. This comes after Saturday's qualifying session was rained out and the starting grid was set by the series' rule book.
Würth 400 details
Track: Dover Motor Speedway (1-mile concrete oval), Dover, Delaware
Length: 400 laps for 400 miles
Banking: 24 degrees in the turns, 9 degrees on the straightaways
Last year’s winner: Chase Elliott
Würth 400 starting grid
Kyle Busch (8), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Christopher Bell (20), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Ryan Blaney (12), Team Penske Ford
Brad Keselowski (6), RFK Racing Ford
Chris Buescher (17), RFK Racing Ford
Chase Briscoe (14), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Tyler Reddick (45), 23XI Racing Toyota
William Byron (24), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47), JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
Chase Elliott (9), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Erik Jones (43), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet
Kevin Harvick (4), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Denny Hamlin (11), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Ross Chastain (1), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
Daniel Suárez (99), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
Ty Dillon (77), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Martin Truex Jr. (19), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Kyle Larson (5), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Aric Almirola (10), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Austin Cindric (2), Team Penske Ford
J.J. Yeley (51), Rick Ware Racing Ford
BJ McLeod (78), Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet
Josh Berry (48), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Ty Gibbs (54), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Justin Haley (31), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Joey Logano (22), Team Penske Ford
Corey LaJoie (7), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Bubba Wallace (23), 23XI Racing Toyota
A.J. Allmendinger (16), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Ryan Preece (41), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Harrison Burton (21), Wood Brothers Racing Ford
Michael McDowell (34), Front Row Motorsports Ford
Noah Gragson (42), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet
Brennan Poole (15), Rick Ware Racing Ford
Todd Gilliland (36), Front Row Motorsports Ford
Austin Dillon (3), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Bowman out 3-4 weeks
Hendrick Motorsports’ Alex Bowman suffered a compression fracture in his back during a sprint car race Tuesday, which will cause him to miss at least three weeks. Josh Berry will drive the No. 48 Chevrolet in Bowman’s place beginning this weekend. Berry filled in for Chase Elliott for five races earlier this season as Elliott recovered from a broken leg suffered in a snowboarding accident between the Phoenix and Las Vegas race weekends.
Top drivers and best bets for the Würth 400
The record plays on this weekend with Hendrick teams entering as prevailing favorites according to BetMGM. The three regular drivers – minus the aforementioned Bowman – enter the weekend as the top three favorites.
Best odds to win
• Kyle Larson +600
• William Byron +700
• Chase Elliott +700
• Denny Hamlin +900
• Martin Truex Jr. +900
• Christopher Bell +1000
Yahoo Sports’ Nick Bromberg suggests good midtier value in Richard Childress Racing’s Kyle Busch (+1600) and 23XI’s Tyler Reddick (+2000) and recommends staying away from Reddick’s teammate Bubba Wallace (+3300).
Weather for the Würth 400
The forecast calls for cool, cloudy conditions with a near-50% chance of rain Saturday and Sunday. Grip could be an issue, not only because rubber support series earlier in the weekend will be washed away but also because temperatures in the low 60s mean tires will take longer to reach their optimum operating window, leading to very shaky cars early in runs.