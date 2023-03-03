NASCAR Cup Series live updates: Hendrick cars dominant as William Byron sweeps first two stages in Las Vegas
The NASCAR Cup Series shifts to Las Vegas this weekend, continuing the annual southwest swing. It will be the first intermediate track length race of the season, following the speedway races at Daytona and Fontana.
Pennzoil 400 starting grid
Joey Logano (22), Team Penske Ford
William Byron (24), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Ryan Blaney (12), Team Penske Ford
Ty Gibbs (54), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Kyle Busch (8), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Kyle Larson (5), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Brad Keselowski (6), RFK Racing Ford
Ross Chastain (1), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
Austin Cindric (2), Team Penske Ford
Christopher Bell (20), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Alex Bowman (48), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Denny Hamlin (11), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Bubba Wallace (23), 23XI Racing Toyota
Kevin Harvick (4), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Martin Truex Jr. (19), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47), JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
Michael McDowell (34), Front Row Motorsports Ford
Chris Buescher (17), RFK Racing Ford
Corey LaJoie (7), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Chase Briscoe (14), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Aric Almirola (10), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Erik Jones (43), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet
A.J. Allmendinger (16), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Daniel Suárez (99), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
Noah Gragson (42), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet
Austin Dillon (3), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Justin Haley (31), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Todd Gilliland (38), Front Row Motorsports Ford
J.J. Yeley (15), Rick Ware Racing Ford
Cody Ware (51), Rick Ware Racing Ford
Ryan Preece (41), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Josh Berry (9), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Ty Dillon (77), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Tyler Reddick (45), 23XI Racing Toyota
Harrison Burton (21), Wood Brothers Racing Ford
B.J. McLeod (78), Live Fast Motorsports Ford
Pennzoil 400 broadcast schedule
All times ET
Saturday, March 4 1:35-3:30 p.m.: Practice and qualifying (FS2 until 2 p.m., FS1 from 2 p.m.)
Sunday, March 5 3:30-6:30 p.m.: Pennzoil 400
Pennzoil 400 details
Venue: Las Vegas Motor Speedway (1.5-mile tri-oval with 20-degree banked turns)
Length: 267 laps for 400.5 miles
Last year's winner: Alex Bowman
Chase Elliott out with broken leg
Hendrick Motorsports' Chase Elliott — the 2020 series champion — will not be in the car in Las Vegas after he fractured his left tibia snowboarding in Colorado during the week. Elliott underwent successful surgery Friday and was released from the hospital Saturday. The team announced there is no timetable for his return, only noting it will take "several weeks" for him to get back into the car. Xfinity series competitor Josh Berry, who won the fall race at Las Vegas in 2022 will substitute for Eilliott this weekend.
Top drivers and best bets for the Pennzoil 400
The field features eight previous winners including four multiple-time winners (Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano and Martin Truex Jr.). Parity reigns at Las Vegas where no one has won consecutive races since Jimmie Johnson in 2007 and each of the last three races were won by the three engine manufacturers. Las Vegas native – and last week’s winner at Auto Club Speedway – Kyle Busch is the favorite over at BetMGM with 6.5-to-1 odds.
Best odds to win
Kyle Busch +650
Kyle Larson +800
Ross Chastain +900
Joey Logano +900
Ryan Blaney +1100
Yahoo Sports’ Nick Bromberg suggests finding good mid-tier value in Truex Jr. (+1200) and Tyler Reddick (+2000) and also notes Brad Keselowski (+4100) has good longshot value as he has won three times in the desert.
Pennzoil 400 entries list
Ross Chastain (1), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
Austin Cindric (2), Team Penske Ford
Austin Dillon (3), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Kevin Harvick (4), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Kyle Larson (5), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Brad Keselowski (6), RFK Racing Ford
Corey LaJoie (7), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Kyle Busch (8), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Josh Berry (9), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Aric Almirola (10), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Denny Hamlin (11), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Ryan Blaney (12), Team Penske Ford
Chase Briscoe (14), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
J.J. Yeley (15), Rick Ware Racing Ford
A.J. Allmendinger (16), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Chris Buescher (17), RFK Racing Ford
Martin Truex Jr. (19), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Christopher Bell (20), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Harrison Burton (21), Wood Brothers Racing Ford
Joey Logano (22), Team Penske Ford
Bubba Wallace (23), 23XI Racing Toyota
William Byron (24), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Justin Haley (31), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Michael McDowell (34), Front Row Motorsports Ford
Todd Gilliland (38), Front Row Motorsports Ford
Ryan Preece (41), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Noah Gragson (42), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet
Erik Jones (43), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet
Tyler Reddick (45), 23XI Racing Toyota
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47), JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
Alex Bowman (48), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Cody Ware (51), Rick Ware Racing Ford
Ty Gibbs (54), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Ty Dillon (77), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
B.J. McLeod (78), Live Fast Motorsports Ford
Daniel Suárez (99), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
Weather for the Pennzoil 400
The forecast calls for nearly perfect racing conditions on Saturday and Sunday with partly cloudy skies, highs in the mid-60s and no chance of rain.