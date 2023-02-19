NASCAR Cup Series legends give command at Daytona 500
Nine NASCAR Cup Series and Daytona 500 legends join together for the 75th anniversary and give the command for the 2023 Daytona 500.
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Kevin Harvick is a planner. Always has been, he says. This year‘s agenda looks a little different. The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series circuit will be Harvick‘s final, capping a 23-year career at the sport‘s top echelon. Plenty will be routine for the 2014 series champion when he gets to the track. […]
Signs of pending springtime are different in all parts of the world. Around here and throughout NASCAR nation, the Daytona 500 is one loud signal.
The Daytona Beach News-Journal compiled the list in conjunction with the 75th season of NASCAR's Cup Series.
NASCAR is set to begin its 75th season this weekend with the 65th edition of its richest and most prestigious race, the Daytona 500.
Kyle Busch's quest to win the Daytona 500 ended against the wall, leaving the two-time Cup champion winless in 18 starts in this race.
Jon Rahm earned his third PGA Tour victory of the year at the Genesis, pushing his 2023 earnings to an amazing amount.
Stenhouse was ahead of Joey Logano when the caution came out on the final lap.
All the details for the season-opening Cup race.
Second album syndrome is being referenced in the locker room with LIV’s “Golf But Louder” breakaway series resuming in the Mexican party environs of Playa del Carmen on Friday.
With a free throw late in the fourth quarter of the 2023 NBA All-Star Game, Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum scored his record-breaking 53rd point, breaking the mark previously set by Anthony Davis in 2017.
Will the Raiders go with Aaron Rodgers, Jimmy Garoppolo or another veteran?
Early in Super Bowl week, representatives of an Arizona hotel owned by Marriott informed NFL Network of a misconduct complaint made by an unnamed employee about Hall of Fame receiver Michael Irvin. It resulted in Irvin being removed from the Super Bowl coverage both at NFL Network and ESPN. Irvin reacted swiftly, filing a $100 [more]
The world knows who Mac McClung is now.
Max Homa couldn't hide his emotions following his runner-up finish to Jon Rahm on Sunday at the Genesis Invitational.
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. won the Daytona 500 in double overtime and under caution Sunday in the longest running of "The Great American Race."
After Brock Purdy suffered a devastating injury during the NFC Championship Game, some pointed the finger at 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan for calling the play that got his rookie quarterback hurt.
U.S women's team coach Vlatko Andonovski has expressed surprise at World Cup defender Crystal Dunn's comments that she is unhappy at being asked to play the left-back role."As a left-back, she's world-class and probably one of the best left-backs in the world.
LeBron James shared the biggest reason why he selected Kings guard De'Aaron Fox in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game Draft.
Future Super Bowl planning can begin now. The NFL has announced where the Super Bowl will be played for the next two seasons.
Former German tennis great Boris Becker thanked world number one Novak Djokovic Sunday for his backing while he was in a British prison and called the Serb "probably the greatest player of all time"."I'm very proud that probably the greatest player of all time is part of a story of Boris Becker," he said of Djokovic.