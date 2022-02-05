NASCAR Cup Series at LA Coliseum: Entry list, TV schedule for The Clash on Sunday
NASCAR is back!
The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series regular season is two weeks away. But before then, the series heads to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Southern California for a special edition of The Clash.
Historically, The Clash is held at Daytona International Speedway. But the consolidation of Speedweeks (now about four days of action) has opened up the annual exhibition race for all sorts of possibilities. This year, it will be at USC's home football stadium on a quarter-mile temporary oval. The spectacle will be something, but the racing? We'll see about that.
It's also the initial debut of the Next Gen car, though the functionality won't be tested for certain until after the Daytona 500. Still, there will be some new features that fans will notice, like a forward number on the side of the car and a single lugnut.
Here's what you need to know about Sunday's race:
NASCAR Cup Series at LA Coliseum schedule
Green Flag Time: 2 p.m. CT Sunday for heat races, 5 p.m. CT Sunday for main
Track: L.A. Memorial Coliseum (0.250 mile temporary oval) in Los Angeles, California
Format: 4 heat races made up of 10 cars each; top 4 finishers in each heat move on to main; 2 last-chance qualifiers made up of 24 remaining cars; top 3 in each LCQ advance to main; last main event spot goes to remaining driver who ranks highest in 2021 Cup Series points
Length: Main event is 150 laps; Last-chance qualifiers are 50 laps; Heat races are 25 laps
TV coverage: FOX (FOX Sports 1 for heat race qualifying at 7:30 p.m. CT Saturday)
Radio: MRN
Streaming: FOX Sports app (subscription required); MRN.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required)
The Clash entry list
Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Kevin Harvick, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford
Corey Lajoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Tyler Reddick, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Aric Almirola, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Ryan Preece, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Chris Buescher, No. 17 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford
Kyle Busch, No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Justin Haley, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
Cole Custer, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Ty Dillon, No. 42 Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet
Erik Jones, No. 43 Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet
Kurt Busch, No. 45 23XI Racing Chevrolet
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
Timmy Hill, No. 66 Motorsports Business Management Toyota
Landon Cassill, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
BJ McLeod, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Ford
Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Toyota
