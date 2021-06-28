NASCAR CUP SERIES: Kyle Busch has enough fuel to win at Pocono

Jun. 28—LONG POND — Kyle Busch came up clutch even when his transmission didn't.

For two-thirds of Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series at Pocono Raceway, the shifter in Busch's No. 18 Toyota was stuck in fourth gear.

But that problem led to the winning solution.

Extra time on pit road trying to fix the issue allowed the team to top off the fuel tank. When other contenders were running out of gas in the closing laps, Busch had enough to get to the checkered flag and win the Explore the Pocono Mountains 350.

"Absolutely. We would never have been in that position if we didn't have the trans stuck," Busch said. "You're right, it put us in the perfect spot that we were topped off."

The victory capped a successful doubleheader weekend at Pocono for Busch. On Saturday, he finished second in both the NASCAR Trucks Series CRC Brakeleen 150 and the Cup Series Pocono Organics CBD 325.

Sunday's win was his second of the season, 59th of his career and fourth in 34 starts at Pocono.

Kyle Larson finished second, rebounding from losing Saturday's doubleheader opener because of a flat tire while leading on the final lap. Brad Keselowski was third, Kevin Harvick fourth and Bubba Wallace fifth. It is the first top-five finish for the first-year 23XI Racing team co-owned by driver Denny Hamlin and basketball legend Michael Jordan.

Starting 19th, Busch first noticed he had a problem with his transmission shortly after the end of Stage 1 on lap 30 when it popped out of fourth gear.

He tried second and third gears and they were fine. He tried fourth gear again and it popped out again.

"I was like, 'Well, damn. I don't know if I'm going to be able to run around here the rest of the day and hold this in,' " Busch said. "It took some brute force to hold it back in."

Actually, Busch was able to lead 22 laps during Stage 2. But when he made a pit stop on lap 73, the shifter was stuck in fourth gear.

"It won't wiggle, won't move, nothing," Busch said. "That was it. The rest of the day it was locked in.

"I don't know if it was better that it was locked in than me having to hold it. Maybe it was. I don't know."

Crew chief Ben Beshore told Busch that during the caution period between Stages 2 and 3, the team would try to fix it. Car chief Nate Bellows climbed through the right-side window but was unable to repair it after two attempts.

"The clutch was gone when I left (the pits)," Busch said. "It was smoking, it was burned up, there was no more left in that."

While Bellows was trying to fix the shifter, however, the team was able to pack the car with fuel.

It proved to be the difference in the final outcome.

"With us having that problem, that forced us to pit with one to go and take our penalty because with only fourth gear, the guys were going to leave us on the restarts anyhow," Beshore said. "We just thought that was our best play.

"Now, we had a fast car before that, but a fast car burns a lot of fuel when it's out front. I don't know if we could have made it on fuel mileage. We probably would have been one of the cars stopping, to be honest.

"Yeah, in a weird way it did win us the race. I was proud of the team for the speed we had in the car, too. I think we could have competed either way."

As the remaining laps ticked down caution free, drivers started to save fuel. It became a guessing game as to which teams might be able to make it to the end and which ones couldn't.

Keselowski was leading when he was forced to pit with eight laps left in the 140-lap race for a splash of gas. That gave the lead to William Byron, but he was forced to pit with three to go for fuel.

"I had a really fast car and felt like we were in a decent spot," said Byron, who finished 12th. "We probably needed one or two more caution laps. Circumstances just didn't work out. That was the hand we were dealt."

Hamlin inherited the lead from Byron and led lap 138. But his tank ran dry, too, to put Busch out front. He was able to cruise to the checkered flag by 8.654 seconds over Larson.

"I saw the 24 (Byron) pit, and I'm like okay — it's now a race between the 11 (Hamlin) and I," Busch said. "I was running him hard just to try to get him short and get him to run out. When he pitted, we were coming to the light. I'm like, 'It's going to be close, it's going to be really close.' I fuel saved the whole rest of the end — the last lap — and was able to make it. It never stumbled on the cool-down lap."

