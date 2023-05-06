NASCAR Cup Series at Kansas: Entry list, TV schedule for Sunday's race

Nick Gray, Nashville Tennessean
·3 min read

The NASCAR Cup Series returns to Kansas Speedway for the first visit of the season to the 1.5-mile oval in the Midwest.

On Monday, Martin Truex Jr. broke a winless streak dating back to 2021 with a win at his home track of Dover. Ross Chastain, whose aggressive driving assisted in a wreck that ended the chances of Brennan Poole and Kyle Larson during a Stage 1 incident, finished second.

Truex's win means eight drivers have earned a victory and a place in the playoffs through 11 races. While the series isn't quite where it was last year with the limited amount of wild card spots, there are 15 more regular season races. Chastain, Chase Elliott, Kevin Harvick, Ryan Blaney and Denny Hamlin are among the winless drivers so far in 2023. Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing has been stronger this season, so it would not surprise anyone to see Chris Buescher or Brad Keselowski win in the next few months.

LAST WEEKEND: Martin Truex Jr. edges Ross Chastain to win rain-delayed NASCAR Cup race at Dover

A 2024 CHANGE: Co-owner Jimmie Johnson taking his Legacy Motor Club NASCAR team to Toyota in 2024

Here's what you need to know about Sunday's race:

NASCAR Cup Series at Kansas schedule

Green Flag Time: 2 p.m. CT on Sunday, May 7

Track: Kansas Speedway (1.5 mile oval) in Kansas City, Kansas

Qualifying: 4:50 p.m. CT qualifying on Saturday (on FOX Sports 1)

Length: 267 laps, 400 miles

Stages: 80 laps, 85 laps, 102 laps

TV coverage: FOX Sports 1

Radio: MRN

Streaming: FOX Sports app (subscription required); MRN.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required)

Xfinity Series this week: OFF

Truck Series this week: Heart of America 200 (134 laps, 201 miles) at Kansas Speedway, 7 p.m. CT Saturday on FOX Sports 1

AdventHealth 400 entry list

  • Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

  • Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

  • Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

  • Kevin Harvick, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

  • Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

  • Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford

  • Corey Lajoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

  • Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

  • Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

  • Aric Almirola, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

  • Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

  • Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

  • Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

  • Brennan Poole, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford

  • AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

  • Chris Buescher, No. 17 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford

  • Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

  • Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

  • Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

  • Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

  • Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

  • William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

  • Justin Haley, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

  • Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

  • Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

  • Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

  • Noah Gragson, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

  • Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

  • Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

  • Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

  • Josh Berry, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

  • JJ Yeley, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

  • Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

  • Ty Dillon, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

  • Josh Bilicki, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet

  • Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: NASCAR Kansas: Entry list, TV schedule for Sunday's Cup Series race