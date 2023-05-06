NASCAR Cup Series at Kansas: Entry list, TV schedule for Sunday's race

The NASCAR Cup Series returns to Kansas Speedway for the first visit of the season to the 1.5-mile oval in the Midwest.

On Monday, Martin Truex Jr. broke a winless streak dating back to 2021 with a win at his home track of Dover. Ross Chastain, whose aggressive driving assisted in a wreck that ended the chances of Brennan Poole and Kyle Larson during a Stage 1 incident, finished second.

Truex's win means eight drivers have earned a victory and a place in the playoffs through 11 races. While the series isn't quite where it was last year with the limited amount of wild card spots, there are 15 more regular season races. Chastain, Chase Elliott, Kevin Harvick, Ryan Blaney and Denny Hamlin are among the winless drivers so far in 2023. Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing has been stronger this season, so it would not surprise anyone to see Chris Buescher or Brad Keselowski win in the next few months.

Here's what you need to know about Sunday's race:

NASCAR Cup Series at Kansas schedule

Green Flag Time: 2 p.m. CT on Sunday, May 7

Track: Kansas Speedway (1.5 mile oval) in Kansas City, Kansas

Qualifying: 4:50 p.m. CT qualifying on Saturday (on FOX Sports 1)

Length: 267 laps, 400 miles

Stages: 80 laps, 85 laps, 102 laps

TV coverage: FOX Sports 1

Radio: MRN

Streaming: FOX Sports app (subscription required); MRN.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required)

Xfinity Series this week: OFF

Truck Series this week: Heart of America 200 (134 laps, 201 miles) at Kansas Speedway, 7 p.m. CT Saturday on FOX Sports 1

AdventHealth 400 entry list

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Kevin Harvick, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford

Corey Lajoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Aric Almirola, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Brennan Poole, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Chris Buescher, No. 17 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford

Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Justin Haley, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Noah Gragson, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

Josh Berry, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

JJ Yeley, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Ty Dillon, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Josh Bilicki, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet

Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

