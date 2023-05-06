NASCAR Cup Series at Kansas: Entry list, TV schedule for Sunday's race
The NASCAR Cup Series returns to Kansas Speedway for the first visit of the season to the 1.5-mile oval in the Midwest.
On Monday, Martin Truex Jr. broke a winless streak dating back to 2021 with a win at his home track of Dover. Ross Chastain, whose aggressive driving assisted in a wreck that ended the chances of Brennan Poole and Kyle Larson during a Stage 1 incident, finished second.
Truex's win means eight drivers have earned a victory and a place in the playoffs through 11 races. While the series isn't quite where it was last year with the limited amount of wild card spots, there are 15 more regular season races. Chastain, Chase Elliott, Kevin Harvick, Ryan Blaney and Denny Hamlin are among the winless drivers so far in 2023. Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing has been stronger this season, so it would not surprise anyone to see Chris Buescher or Brad Keselowski win in the next few months.
Here's what you need to know about Sunday's race:
NASCAR Cup Series at Kansas schedule
Green Flag Time: 2 p.m. CT on Sunday, May 7
Track: Kansas Speedway (1.5 mile oval) in Kansas City, Kansas
Qualifying: 4:50 p.m. CT qualifying on Saturday (on FOX Sports 1)
Length: 267 laps, 400 miles
Stages: 80 laps, 85 laps, 102 laps
TV coverage: FOX Sports 1
Radio: MRN
Streaming: FOX Sports app (subscription required); MRN.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required)
Xfinity Series this week: OFF
Truck Series this week: Heart of America 200 (134 laps, 201 miles) at Kansas Speedway, 7 p.m. CT Saturday on FOX Sports 1
AdventHealth 400 entry list
Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Kevin Harvick, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford
Corey Lajoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Aric Almirola, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Brennan Poole, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford
AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Chris Buescher, No. 17 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford
Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Justin Haley, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Noah Gragson, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet
Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet
Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
Josh Berry, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
JJ Yeley, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Ty Dillon, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Josh Bilicki, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet
Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
