NASCAR Cup Series at Iowa: Starting lineup, TV schedule for Sunday's race
Kyle Larson is on the pole for Sunday's Iowa Corn 350 NASCAR Cup Series race at Iowa Speedway.
Qualifying started later than scheduled after a morning rain shower, with the session pared down to one round with two laps per car.
Sunday will be the first Cup Series race at the track, though it held Truck and Xfinity Series races from 2009-19.
Here's the full starting lineup for Sunday's Iowa Corn 350.
NASCAR Iowa TV schedule, start time for Iowa Corn 350
Green Flag Time: Approx. 6 p.m. CT on Sunday, June 16 (prerace coverage begins at 5:30 p.m. CT Sunday)
Track: Iowa Speedway (0.875-mile oval) in Newton, Iowa
Length: 350 laps, 306.25 miles
Stages: 70 laps, 140 laps, 140 laps
TV coverage: USA Network
Radio: MRN
Streaming: FUBO (free trial available); NBC Sports app (subscription required); MRN.com and SiriusXM on Channel 90 for audio (subscription required)
The Iowa Corn 350 will be broadcast nationally on USA Network. Streaming options for the race include the FOX Sports app and FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.
Iowa Corn 350 starting lineup
Row 1
1. Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
2. Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
Row 2
3. Josh Berry, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
4. William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Row 3
5. Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford
6. Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Row 4
7. Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
8. Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
Row 5
9. Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
10. Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Row 6
11. Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
12. Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Row 7
13. Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
14. Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
Row 8
15. Chris Buescher, No. 17 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford
16. Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
Row 9
17. Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
18. AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Row 10
19. Justin Haley, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
20. Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Row 11
21. Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
22. Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
Row 12
23. Noah Gragson, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
24. Corey Lajoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Row 13
25. Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
26. Zane Smith, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Row 14
27. Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
28. Kaz Grala, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
Row 15
29. Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
30. Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Row 16
31. Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
32. Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
Row 17
33. Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
34. John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
Row 18
35. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
36. Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
