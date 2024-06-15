NASCAR Cup Series at Iowa: Starting lineup, TV schedule for Sunday's race

Kyle Larson is on the pole for Sunday's Iowa Corn 350 NASCAR Cup Series race at Iowa Speedway.

Qualifying started later than scheduled after a morning rain shower, with the session pared down to one round with two laps per car.

Sunday will be the first Cup Series race at the track, though it held Truck and Xfinity Series races from 2009-19.

Here's the full starting lineup for Sunday's Iowa Corn 350.

IOWA RACE PICKS: NASCAR Iowa predictions 2024: Expert picks for Cup Series race at Iowa Speedway

NASHVILLE RACE TICKETS: How to buy tickets for Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Nashville Superspeedway

NASCAR Iowa TV schedule, start time for Iowa Corn 350

Green Flag Time: Approx. 6 p.m. CT on Sunday, June 16 (prerace coverage begins at 5:30 p.m. CT Sunday)

Track: Iowa Speedway (0.875-mile oval) in Newton, Iowa

Length: 350 laps, 306.25 miles

Stages: 70 laps, 140 laps, 140 laps

TV coverage: USA Network

Radio: MRN

Streaming: FUBO (free trial available); NBC Sports app (subscription required); MRN.com and SiriusXM on Channel 90 for audio (subscription required)

The Iowa Corn 350 will be broadcast nationally on USA Network. Streaming options for the race include the FOX Sports app and FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Iowa Corn 350 starting lineup

Row 1

1. Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

2. Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

Row 2

3. Josh Berry, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

4. William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Row 3

5. Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford

6. Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Row 4

7. Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

8. Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

Row 5

9. Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

10. Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Row 6

11. Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

12. Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Row 7

13. Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

14. Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

Row 8

15. Chris Buescher, No. 17 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford

16. Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

Row 9

17. Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

18. AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Row 10

19. Justin Haley, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

20. Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Row 11

21. Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

22. Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

Row 12

23. Noah Gragson, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

24. Corey Lajoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Row 13

25. Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

26. Zane Smith, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Row 14

27. Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

28. Kaz Grala, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

Row 15

29. Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

30. Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Row 16

31. Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

32. Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

Row 17

33. Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

34. John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

Row 18

35. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

36. Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: NASCAR at Iowa: Starting lineup, TV schedule for Sunday's Cup race