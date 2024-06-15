NASCAR Cup Series in Iowa: Are blown tires and red flags in practice cause for concern?

NEWTON — Red flags about Sunday's inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race at Iowa Speedway waved Friday — two of them, to be precise.

Friday marked only the second time NASCAR's seventh-generation "Next-Gen" cars were on-track at Iowa Speedway, and the first time with a full field. In May, Brad Keselowski, Christopher Bell and Kyle Larson ran a tire test here to determine the tire for this weekend.

The 63-minute practice session was marred by two red flags. One after Bell cut a right front tire, which damaged the right side of his car and sent him to a backup car. The other red flag was for a lengthy delay after Ross Chastain blew a left rear tire and needed two tow trucks to tow the vehicle off the back straightaway.

Practice was scheduled for 50 minutes, but was extended by 13 minutes after the delay caused by Chastain's issue. Several drivers ran only about 20 laps on the 7/8-mile track before blowing tires. Ty Gibbs blew a tire early in practice. Team Penske driver Austin Cindric and 23XI driver Tyler Reddick cut right front tires late in practice.

During May's tire test, Bell ran more than 350 laps over 10 hours. After practice Bell said it was concerning that so many teams had issues after running only about 20 laps.

"What's even more concerning and makes it way more confusing is that we had three cars out here to tire test that did 50-lap runs and none of them blew a tire," Bell said. "It is very, very alarming and there are red flags all over the place that we had so many tire issues today."

Christopher Bell after May's Goodyear Tire Test at Iowa Speedway.

Chastain was not concerned, though, pointing out that he turned his fastest lap of the day after putting new tires on his car after the incident.

"There's no telling what happened," Chastain said. "We went back out and made more laps on another set."

Denny Hamlin, driver of the Joe Gibbs Racing No. 11, was critical on his podcast "Actions Detrimental" of a partial repave of Iowa Speedway before the race. On Friday, he said it was surprising to see tires wear so much. Hamlin and Reddick said they thought the tire issues were not simply because teams may be running tire pressures below manufacturer specifications.

Cars drive on the track during the Iowa Corn 350 practice at NASCAR Summer Race Weekend on Friday, June 14, 2024, in Newton.

NASCAR is running the same primary tire it ran at North Wilkesboro Speedway during the All-Star Race in May.

"The failures that we're seeing have been more wear-related," Hamlin said. "I think the tires are plenty durable enough, but we're getting wear. This is something we asked for, which is good."

During practice, cars consistently ran the low line in the corners, as expected by drivers like Bell, Larson and three-time Xfinity Series Iowa winner Ricky Stenhouse Jr. As cars drove on the back straightaway they ran high, close to the wall, and then dove straight toward the white line at the bottom of the corner as they entered turn three. Drivers paced the inside line, through the corner, then cruised back up to the top of the straightaway when they exited turn four onto the front stretch.

Too little tire wear can cause boring racing as cars go the same speed and are unable to pass cars with identical tire wear. Too much tire wear can cause chaos as cars crash or pit because of blown tires.

But conditions should improve through the weekend as the ARCA (Friday) and Xfinity (Saturday) series race on the track and lay rubber down, Hamlin said.

Having a race with high tire wear could lead to entertaining racing, Hamlin said.

"Traffic was not great in practice. I could run someone down really quickly, and then just get stuck behind them. A lot of that will widen out. We haven't rubbered in that second lane yet. A lot of that will come from (Saturday's) Xfinity race," Hamlin said. "They'll get it rubbered in for us. It's going to make us feel more confident when we go into our race, and we'll probably have a couple grooves once we get going. So I think we're in for something a little different this weekend, and hopefully we put on a great race."

Built in 2006, Iowa Speedway has not been fully repaved since it opened. In May, the track completed a partial repave ahead of its first NASCAR Cup Series race, scheduled for Sunday at 6 p.m. From 2009 to 2019, Iowa Speedway hosted 20 Xfinity Series and 13 Truck Series races. And since 2007, Iowa Speedway has hosted 19 IndyCar races.

Brad Keselowski, driver of the No. 6 car and a co-owner of RFK Racing, has been the unofficial spokesperson for the track. He won the first Xfinity Series race at Iowa Speedway in 2009. During a news conference Friday, Keselowski said it's a huge event for the sport to be at Iowa Speedway.

Thousands of fans packed the grandstands Friday afternoon during practice, unusual for most practice sessions at tracks on the Cup Series schedule. Saturday and Sunday tickets sold out months ago. By Friday afternoon, tickets to Friday's festivities, including Cup practice and the ARCA Menards Series race on Friday night, had almost sold out.

"Geographically I think it's an important market for us," Keselowski said. "NASCAR is not just a coastal or regional sport. It's a national sport. It's important to live that out. I think that we're doing that here in Iowa."

Chris Buescher drives the No. 17 for RFK Racing. Buescher remembers driving at the track in ARCA and the Xfinity Series and remembers seeing an amazing amount of support. Buescher said he loves the track. The new asphalt is smooth and the old asphalt near the fence is not, which is tricky, he said.

To prepare, Buescher watched tape of old Xfinity Series races.

"To watch the racing and what it's done, the different lines of the race track. On top of trying to take in everything we can to be ready for this weekend, it's just fun to watch those races and realize what a fantastic facility we've got here, and what kind of potential we have for our race this weekend.

Buescher sits 32 points above the playoff cut line in 15th place. He lost to Kyle Larson in May at Kansas Speedway in the closest finish in NASCAR history. One week later he led late at Darlington when Reddick wrecked Buescher as he tried a pass for the win. Buescher believes he can win everywhere, he said.

"I'm excited purely from the fact that RFK has been building fast race cars," Buescher said. "We're showing up to the race track with a chance to win, whether that's Sonoma on a new paved road course, whether that's been Kansas or a big unknown at Iowa this week."

Philip Joens covers retail and real estate for the Des Moines Register. He can be reached at 515-284-8184, pjoens@registermedia.com or on Twitter @Philip_Joens.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: NASCAR Cup Series struggles with tire issues in Iowa Speedway practice