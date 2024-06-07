NASCAR Cup Series heads to Sonoma Raceway for road course racing action

(FOX40.COM) — The NASCAR Cup Series is in full swing and next on the schedule for drivers is a stop at the largest motorsport facility in Northern California, the Sonoma Raceway.

The complex, which is famous for having one of the only road courses in NASCAR’s schedule, is about one hour north of San Francisco, sits on approximately 1,600 acres, and features a 2.52-mile road course and an NHRA-sanctioned 1/4 mile drag strip.

Video Above: Sonoma Raceway VP talks fan excitement, track preparations for Sunday’s race

“Sonoma Raceway hosts the only NASCAR events held in the Northern California region,” the venue reads on its website. “In addition to the major NASCAR races, the track hosts several professional racing series, including the NHRA Drag Racing Series, Ferrari Challenge, GT World Challenge America and much more.”

The History of NASCAR in Sonoma

FOX40 hosted its morning newscasts live from the Sonoma Raceway on Friday and spoke to event organizers, race participants, and even those who benefit directly from the money raised by the competition.

Brian Flynn, the general manager and vice president at Sonoma Raceway, said, “We’re so excited for race weekend…our fans have been waiting all year to get a glimpse of their drivers and teams…and here we are, ready to go.”

Here is a schedule of the events planned at the Sonoma Raceway and some facts about the famous track.

Sonoma Raceway Schedule

Beginning on June 7 and continuing through June 9, drivers across the two highest levels of NASCAR will compete in races on one of the most challenging road courses in the country.

On Friday, the “minor, semi-professional” league of racing, the Arca Menards Series, will take place beginning at 3:30 p.m., which is set to feature NASCAR’s “up-and-coming stars.”

On Saturday, the NASCAR Xfinity Series, which is considered a stepping stone before making it to the top of the profession, will hold the Zip Buy Now, Pay Later 250 at 5 p.m.

Finally, the Toyota/Save Mart 350, which is part of the NASCAR Cup Series and features the best drivers the sport has to offer will take place on Sunday at 12:30 p.m.

Speedway Children’s Charities Director of Events Courtney Kiser details how races at Sonoma Raceway help raise money for children and families in Sonoma County.

Vallejo native’s illustrious career at Sonoma Raceway

Sonoma Raceway Fast Facts

Here is a list of facts about the track at Sonoma Raceway.

The Road Course features more than 160 ft. of elevation change from its highest point to its lowest point, which is the largest of any track on the NASCAR circuit.

NASCAR owns four total road course tracks: the Chicago Street Race, Daytona Road Course, Sebring Raceway, and Watkins Glen International. Sonoma Raceway is owned by Speedway Motorsports.

The track officially opened on Dec. 1, 1968, as the “Sears Point Raceway”

Twenty owl boxes placed around Sonoma Raceway encourage owls to nest and help with natural rodent mitigation.

Drivers who complete the Toyota/Save Mart 350 NASCAR Cup Series race on the Chute configuration will make a total of 1,100 turns around the road course. The race spans 110 laps.

